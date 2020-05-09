UAAP
Kobe Paras and the rest of the UP Fighting Maroons shared encouraging words to frontliners amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Fighting Maroons thank UP frontliners in Zoom call
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2020 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The UP men's basketball team gave back to frontliners from the UP-Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and the UP National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday via a Zoom call.

Led by head coach Bo Perasol and skipper Noah Webb, the UAAP Season 82 third-placers went on a call with doctors, health care professionals and scientists who are doing their part in combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

UP stars Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero were among those who shared encouraging messages to the frontliners.

One of the doctors, Dr. Edgar Eufemio, is a longtime supporter of the Fighting Maroons.

"Malaking bagay ito para sa amin," they said.

The basketball squad hopes to reach more frontliners through this initiative called "Zoomustahan".

The cagers also encouraged supporters to donate for the benefit of the frontliners through the Bayanihan Operation Center.

