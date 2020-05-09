MPBL team owners extend help to league staff

MANILA, Philippines — Team owners of the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) are continuing to extend help to their employees amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Claudine Bautista, owner of Davao Occidental-Cocolife, gave financial assitance to MPBL staff who are struggling with the season suspension.

Related Stories MPBL mulls delay in opening fourth season

Meanwhile, Nueva Ecija owners Bong and Rian Cuevas gave 100 sacks of rice to be distrubuted to employees in need.

“Mr. Cuevas and the Mayor commiserate with the people in these trying times,” said Jau Reyes, team manager of Nueva Ecija.

“They want to help ease the suffering of the people.”

Additionally, Zamboanga-Family's Brand Sardines also gave league staff and referees a box of different variants of sardines.

Team owners previously gave financial support to the league's employees last April and continue to do so as the enhanced community quarantine drags on.

League commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said earlier this week that the MPBL will finish its third season when health officials deem it safe.