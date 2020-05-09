Report: No fans expected in arena if NBA resumes

MANILA, Philippines — No fans will be present in the stadium should the NBA resume its play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a conference call with players on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), commissioner Adam Silver said that closed-door games are to be expected if and when the season resumes.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the final decision on the fate of the 2019-20 season may even extend until June.

If/when it is able for NBA to return, Adam Silver told players it’s safer in 1-to-2 locations — such as Disney World Orlando/Las Vegas — than flying around to cities and facilities, sources said. https://t.co/n33I0YKu19 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

Silver also reportedly told the players that it would be safer to conduct the games in one or two locations for the rest of the season.

Previously reported venues that are being considered are Disney World in Orlando, Florida and Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that Silver suggested at least three weeks of preparations for players before they can resume games.

Asked on NBPA call about how long a training camp could be should this season resume, Silver suggested "three weeks" as the minimum length that's been discussed within the league, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2020

Not all NBA players have had access to gym and basketball facilities during the season stoppage.

Speaking about the possibility of a player testing positive after season return, Silver told players that the NBA will be hoping for daily testing and will isolate players who test positive.

Sources: On the ever-elusive question -- What if a player tests positive upon return -- Adam Silver told players the NBA would hope for daily testing at that point and no stoppage of play, having the player(s) isolated in quarantine. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

While nothing is set yet on whether or not the NBA season will indeed return, a detailed plan on getting back to their feet is a step in the right direction.