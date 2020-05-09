UAAP
NBA teams have been told not to expect fans in attendance if and when the NBA resumes play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
AFP
Report: No fans expected in arena if NBA resumes
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2020 - 10:03am

MANILA, Philippines — No fans will be present in the stadium should the NBA resume its play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a conference call with players on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), commissioner Adam Silver said that closed-door games are to be expected if and when the season resumes.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the final decision on the fate of the 2019-20 season may even extend until June.

Silver also reportedly told the players that it would be safer to conduct the games in one or two locations for the rest of the season.

Previously reported venues that are being considered are Disney World in Orlando, Florida and Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that Silver suggested at least three weeks of preparations for players before they can resume games.

Not all NBA players have had access to gym and basketball facilities during the season stoppage.

Speaking about the possibility of a player testing positive after season return, Silver told players that the NBA will be hoping for daily testing and will isolate players who test positive.

While nothing is set yet on whether or not the NBA season will indeed return, a detailed plan on getting back to their feet is a step in the right direction.

