NorthPort's Sean Anthony okay with closed-door PBA games

MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort Batang Pier forward Sean Anthony wants the PBA to consider everybody's safety amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With the league's 45th season on hold due to the health crisis, the PBA's top brass is being forced to tough decisions.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial has already brought out the possibility of scrapping the season altogether.

The most they can expect is to play only one conference, which, for health reasons, will remain closed to the public.

The 34-year-old cager said he would be supportive of the league's decision, even if it comes to playing without fans in attendance.

"If that's the only way to proceed I'd be ok with it. At least we could provide hope and entertainment to everyone watching on TV or online," Anthony recently told Philstar.com.

As much as the players would like their supporters in the arena, the sixth overall pick in the 2010 PBA draft said safety would have to come first.

"Obviously we'd love the fans in the arena, but we have to respect everyone's safety," he said.

With the coronavirus threat still wreaking havoc in the country, sporting events like PBA games are still uncertain as of now.