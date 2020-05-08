Beach Volleyball Republic backs ABS-CBN amid closure: ‘They took a chance on us’

MANILA, Philippines – The program laid out by the Beach Volleyball Republic had won a pair of bronze medals in last year’s Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

And it was made possible by ABS-CBN putting faith to the then fledgling BVR.

“They took a chance on BVR and beach volleyball,” said BVR founder Charo Soriano referring to the television giant that was recently ordered shut down due to lack of franchise to operate.

Five years ago, Soriano, a former Ateneo star, said a lot of networks thumbed down her proposal of launching a countrywide grassroots beach volley program and bringing it to the Filipino audience by airing it on free TV.

Some of them even laughed at the idea.

But fast forward to the present, BVR had delivered what the country hadn’t done in almost two decades — snaring not just one, but two bronzes.

“People would laugh at us for thinking that people will be interested in watching beach volley games, they would say that the sport is not interesting,” recalled Soriano.

“But not ABS-CBN.”

Apart from the SEAG medals, Soriano said there are more children nowadays who more interested in the sport.

“I can really say ABS-CBN is one of the main proponents of the growth of Philippine volleyball,” she said.

BVR, like the UAAP, NCAA, ONE Championship, Premier Volleyball League and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, is expected to feel the effects of ABS-CBN’s recent closure.