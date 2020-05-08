UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Michele Gumabao (7)
Sports Vision
Michele Gumabao reaffirms love for volleyball
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — While she also tried TV hosting and joined beauty pageants, multi-skilled Michele Gumabao said volleyball will always be on top of her list.

“There’s so much I want to try in my life but volleyball is and has always been my No. 1 love and passion,” said Gumabao in an Instagram post on @matchpointcovid’s Dear "Volleyball", a passion project of former Cocolife American Philippine Superliga import and Courtney Felinski similar to the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s Dear Basketball letter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear Volleyball, @gumabaomichele @matchpointcovid #matchpointcovid

A post shared by Match Point Covid (@matchpointcovid) on

In this time of coronavirus pandemic and extended lockdown compounded by the shutdown of ABS CBN, which airs the Premier Volleyball League on its UHF Channel Sports + Action where Gumabao plays as one of the Creamline frontrunners, the Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2018 poured all her pent-up emotions about not being able to play the sport for a considerable long period of time now and the game’s uncertain future.

She sorely missed the preparations, the training and the thrill of mixing it up with the best and the brightest in the game.

“Who knew that there would be a day where the early 5 a.m. alarms, everyday training and monotonous routines would be so badly missed,” she said. “You tend to forget the reason you do what you do when you get caught between the time and demand of it all. I forgot to stop and remind myself how thankful I am to be in the position I am because of you. I forgot to slow down and be grateful for the game that gives me so much.”

To kill the boredom, the former La Salle star recently helped out in relief efforts for the locals and frontliners in Pampanga after her hosting in “Rektang Konek Aksyon Agad” program of the Philippine National Police.

She did look forward to the lifting of quarantine restrictions although volleyball, as a team sport, is one of those not in the list to be allowed to resume operations in post-pandemic days due to social distancing guidelines.

Worse, ABS-CBN was forced to go off the air.

“Not only are you my life, but during this time ABS-CBN has shut down and those that follow the sport and love watching can no long. No goodbyes to friends, to teammates, to coaches, to fans, to any of it,” she said.

“Everyone was sent home. It’s emotion for all those volleyball players who have built a life around this sport.”

“The slower pace during this time has granted needed time for reflection. It’s giving thoughtful energy, helping realize how much more I could have given to the game.

“I acknowledge the feelings of being burnt out and retiring but pushed them under the rug until now. Volleyball isn’t something we know how top stop, transition of give up, I have never been a quitter,” said Gumabao.

But life the rest, she remained optimistic that sooner than expected, the sport will be back in the stream of things.

“There are no guarantees and this will truly affect the future of sports as an entertainment as we know it. So until that new day comes, let’s stay together and remain hopeful,” she said.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto named All-American by US sports site
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ballislife, which has been "highlighting basketball players" on its platform since 2005, named Sotto as one of 25 players...
Sports
fbfb
NBA teen hopefuls pick money, G-League over college
3 hours ago
Some American high school basketball stars are taking a new and more profitable road to the NBA than the usual college route...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo hacked on social media
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
On his Twitter, the alleged hacker posted uncharacteristic, disturbing and racist tweets.
Sports
fbfb
Tab Baldwin's six degrees of separation from 'The Last Dance'
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
People might forget that for the longest time until he joined the Gilas Pilipinas team during the 2013 FIBA Asia Championships,...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL mulls delay in opening fourth season
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With the third Lakan Cup still unfinished due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
NorthPort's Sean Anthony okay with closed-door PBA games
By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
With the league's 45th season on hold due to the health crisis, the PBA's top brass is being forced to tough decisions.
Sports
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Manila Metrostars to reunite in webinar
By John Bryan Ulanday | 49 minutes ago
It will be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for Filipino basketball fans as the legendary 1999 MBA champion team Manila Metrostars...
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Beach Volleyball Republic backs ABS-CBN amid closure: ‘They took a chance on us’
By Joey Villar | 50 minutes ago
“They took a chance on BVR and beach volleyball,” said BVR founder Charo Soriano referring to the television giant...
Sports
fbfb
57 minutes ago
Michele Gumabao reaffirms love for volleyball
By Dante Navarro | 57 minutes ago
In this time of coronavirus pandemic and extended lockdown compounded by the shutdown of ABS CBN, which airs the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Le Tour' founder pushes for widespread use of bicycles under 'new normal'
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The advent of the “new normal” due to the COVID-19 malady could make public transportation worrisome.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with