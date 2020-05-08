Michele Gumabao reaffirms love for volleyball

MANILA, Philippines — While she also tried TV hosting and joined beauty pageants, multi-skilled Michele Gumabao said volleyball will always be on top of her list.

“There’s so much I want to try in my life but volleyball is and has always been my No. 1 love and passion,” said Gumabao in an Instagram post on @matchpointcovid’s Dear "Volleyball", a passion project of former Cocolife American Philippine Superliga import and Courtney Felinski similar to the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s Dear Basketball letter.

In this time of coronavirus pandemic and extended lockdown compounded by the shutdown of ABS CBN, which airs the Premier Volleyball League on its UHF Channel Sports + Action where Gumabao plays as one of the Creamline frontrunners, the Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2018 poured all her pent-up emotions about not being able to play the sport for a considerable long period of time now and the game’s uncertain future.

She sorely missed the preparations, the training and the thrill of mixing it up with the best and the brightest in the game.

“Who knew that there would be a day where the early 5 a.m. alarms, everyday training and monotonous routines would be so badly missed,” she said. “You tend to forget the reason you do what you do when you get caught between the time and demand of it all. I forgot to stop and remind myself how thankful I am to be in the position I am because of you. I forgot to slow down and be grateful for the game that gives me so much.”

To kill the boredom, the former La Salle star recently helped out in relief efforts for the locals and frontliners in Pampanga after her hosting in “Rektang Konek Aksyon Agad” program of the Philippine National Police.

She did look forward to the lifting of quarantine restrictions although volleyball, as a team sport, is one of those not in the list to be allowed to resume operations in post-pandemic days due to social distancing guidelines.

Worse, ABS-CBN was forced to go off the air.

“Not only are you my life, but during this time ABS-CBN has shut down and those that follow the sport and love watching can no long. No goodbyes to friends, to teammates, to coaches, to fans, to any of it,” she said.

“Everyone was sent home. It’s emotion for all those volleyball players who have built a life around this sport.”

“The slower pace during this time has granted needed time for reflection. It’s giving thoughtful energy, helping realize how much more I could have given to the game.

“I acknowledge the feelings of being burnt out and retiring but pushed them under the rug until now. Volleyball isn’t something we know how top stop, transition of give up, I have never been a quitter,” said Gumabao.

But life the rest, she remained optimistic that sooner than expected, the sport will be back in the stream of things.

“There are no guarantees and this will truly affect the future of sports as an entertainment as we know it. So until that new day comes, let’s stay together and remain hopeful,” she said.