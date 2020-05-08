UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Erik Spoelstra
AFP
Miami's Spoelstra recalls beginning of Heat career
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 2:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — After 25 years of rising through the ranks of the Miami Heat organization, Filipino-American Erik Spoelstra recalled how his journey to becoming an NBA champion coach began.

Spoelstra, whose father was a former NBA executive, started out as a simple video coordinator for the Heat and slowly moved his way up.

In an NBA Together video conference with broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Spoelstra shared his experience throughout his career.

Spoelstra narrated receiving a call from the NBA franchise while he was in Germany in 1995 — where he continued his basketball playing career after college.

"There was going to be an internship [with the Heat], just to help with the draft," Spoelstra said.

"Dave Wohl, the Vice President of Basketball Ops at the time and Chris Wallace, who had worked with my dad with the Portland Trailblazers said 'hey, they're going to open up this new position' and its a video coordinator position," he continued.

Spoelstra ended up taking the position and was in charge of the team's film room but needed to prove himself early with Pat Riley, the Heat's new head coach at the time, before taking over the reins.

The 49-year-old remembered having to survive a massive reorganization only due to luck, with the team having no time to replace him anymore.

"The only reason I survived that turnover was because it was so late... and they didn't have anybody," Spoelstra said.

"I had kind of a one year leeway to prove myself and 25 years later, they haven't found a way to get rid of me yet," he added in jest.

Two years after his initial position with the Heat, Spoesltra managed to snag an assistant coaching position, and that lasted for 11 years.

He finally took over as head coach in 2008 and helped Miami win championships in 2012 and 2013.

Spoelstra, who was born to a Filipina mother from San Pablo, Laguna, remains the lead tactician for the Heat after 12 years of being in the position.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto named All-American by US sports site
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ballislife, which has been "highlighting basketball players" on its platform since 2005, named Sotto as one of 25 players...
Sports
fbfb
NBA teen hopefuls pick money, G-League over college
3 hours ago
Some American high school basketball stars are taking a new and more profitable road to the NBA than the usual college route...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo hacked on social media
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
On his Twitter, the alleged hacker posted uncharacteristic, disturbing and racist tweets.
Sports
fbfb
Tab Baldwin's six degrees of separation from 'The Last Dance'
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
People might forget that for the longest time until he joined the Gilas Pilipinas team during the 2013 FIBA Asia Championships,...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL mulls delay in opening fourth season
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With the third Lakan Cup still unfinished due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
NorthPort's Sean Anthony okay with closed-door PBA games
By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
With the league's 45th season on hold due to the health crisis, the PBA's top brass is being forced to tough decisions.
Sports
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Manila Metrostars to reunite in webinar
By John Bryan Ulanday | 49 minutes ago
It will be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for Filipino basketball fans as the legendary 1999 MBA champion team Manila Metrostars...
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Beach Volleyball Republic backs ABS-CBN amid closure: ‘They took a chance on us’
By Joey Villar | 50 minutes ago
“They took a chance on BVR and beach volleyball,” said BVR founder Charo Soriano referring to the television giant...
Sports
fbfb
57 minutes ago
Michele Gumabao reaffirms love for volleyball
By Dante Navarro | 57 minutes ago
In this time of coronavirus pandemic and extended lockdown compounded by the shutdown of ABS CBN, which airs the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Le Tour' founder pushes for widespread use of bicycles under 'new normal'
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The advent of the “new normal” due to the COVID-19 malady could make public transportation worrisome.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with