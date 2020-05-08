UAAP
Giannis Antetokounmpo
AFP
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo hacked on social media
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 10:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmo of the Milwaukee Bucks was reportedly hacked on social media on Thursday afternoon (Friday, Manila time).

On his Twitter, the alleged hacker posted uncharacteristic, disturbing and racist tweets.

While the tweets have already been taken down after around 15 minutes of being posted, the statements allegedly included crass claims about other NBA players, including Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

The hacker also tweeted out disrespect toward the late Kobe Bryant and claimed that Antetokounmpo had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Bucks star was quick to issue an apology later that day once his access to his Twitter account was recovered.

"The tweets and posts were extremely inappropriate and I am so disappointed and disguested that somebody would say the terrible things that were said," Antetokounmpo said.

"I feel terrible that the Bucks, Khris (Middleton), LeBron (James) and the Curry family were included in the malicious and untrue tweets. I feel especially terrible for the Bryant family, during their time of grief they should not be subjected to this type of negativity and foul behavior," he added.

Per the Bucks star's longtime girlfriend, social media was not the only thing that was hacked but also his bank accounts.

The Bucks have already launched an investigation into the incident.

