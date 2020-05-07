NCAA mulls including esports in Season 96

MANILA, Philippines — When the NCAA bared its intention to implement extraordinary measures in its Season 96, it included holding egames or esports for the very first time in the history of the league.

“We’re seriously considering holding egames or e-sports should and when we be allowed to open the NCAA this season,” said Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of Season 96 host Letran. “It is best for everyone because it is safer for our athletes as well as for everyone.”

Among the online games being considered in the league calendar are NBA 2k (basketball) and Mobile Legends.

Online chess, which is already a craze during the COVID-19 pandemic times, is also on the league’s plate.

Esports have actually been popular the past few years even before the global health malady happened and, in fact, had been played in the Southeast Asian Games last year in the Philippines. There, Filipino gamers it raked in three golds, a silver and a bronze medal.

And it is about time the NCAA rides on its growing popularity.

It may also be cheaper considering the league is bent on cutting costs when it recently revealed plans it will only stage four events — basketball, volleyball, track and field and swimming — and make its season inaugurals as a simple, no-frills ceremony.