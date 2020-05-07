Petecio eager to resume training in Baguio once quarantine gets downgraded

MANILA, Philippines — World champion boxer Nesthy Petecio looks forward to the lifting of Enhanced Community Quarantine in Baguio City in a bid to intensify her training that was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though restrictions would still be in place if the City of Pines gets relegated to a more lenient General Community Quarantine after May 15, Petecio said it’s still a step forward toward her normal training resumption and Olympic aspirations.

“I want to quickly buckle down to work once the GCQ starts to be in effect. I need to get my condition back for the Olympics, where my sights are still on lock,” said the 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, who fell short in the quarterfinals of the Asia and Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification last March in Jordan.

The 28-year-old boxing star was supposed to get another shot in the Global Boxing Qualifiers this month in Paris, France, before it got postponed along with other Olympic qualifiers and the Summer Games proper all the way to 2021.

And for her, punching a ticket to the world's biggest sports spectacle could only be close to reality when she gets down to work starting with a personal training under the possible GCQ in Baguio.

“Save for market days, we’re usually stuck in our boarding house for it’s strict to be outside even for a little workout. Hopefully under GCQ, I can go back to my personal and normal training to maintain conditioning and punch combinations,” added Petecio, whose training has been limited to 4-round punch mitts for a month now.

Personal training at the Teachers' Camp, for the time being, will be Petecio’s only option as sports-related gatherings along with reopening of sports facilities, studios and gyms would still be prohibited under GCQ – which may be the case for Baguio along with other areas showing good signs of COVID-19 recovery.

If she could have her way though and the GCQ guidelines permit the reopening of public transportation, Petecio would love to take quick trip home in Davao to reunite with her family in these challenging times.