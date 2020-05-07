'The Last Dance' is a certified global hit

MANILA, Philippines — ESPN and Netflix’ 10-part documentary "The Last Dance", which is about the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season where they won the tail-end of six NBA championships, is a certified global hit.

Parrot Analytics, an international company with offices in six countries and connects content creators with consumers, sent Philstar.com data regarding the show.

"The Last Dance" is not only the fastest-growing television series in the United States, but is also among the Top 200 shows in the world. The Jason Hehir-directed documentary is in demand 24.7 times more than the average series in the US over the last 30 days.

To zero in on documentaries per se, "The Last Dance", now on its sixth episode, ranks at the 99.5th percentile across Continental USA. Over in Europe, the series has done very well in Great Britain, France, Spain and Italy. New Zealand is third best worldwide in terms of demand for the show while Oceania neighbor, Australia is eighth in the world.

In the Philippines, which is on its 53rd day of its Enhanced Community Quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic, "The Last Dance" has been one of the most eagerly awaited shows every Monday when two episodes are uploaded onto video streaming site, Netflix. With four more episodes left (from an original 12 that was trimmed down by two), the action is getting hotter as the 1998 playoffs are about to be featured.

Chicago played the New Jersey Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, and Utah Jazz to earn the right to be called six-time champions. The series against the Pacers and Jazz are one of the most dramatic in NBA history.