Kai Sotto named All-American by US sports site

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino basketball prospect Kai Sotto has once again caught the eye of US sports media.

Ballislife, which has been "highlighting basketball players" on its platform since 2005, named Sotto as one of 25 players in their 2020 All-American selections.

Sotto is currently with Atlanta-based squad The Skill Factory but has since attracted attention from US NCAA Division 1 schools and the NBA G League select program.

Fil-Am Jalen Green, who has forgone college in favor of the G League select program, was also among the site's selection.

Ballislife organizes an annual All-American game that may include Sotto with his inclusion in the list.

In its previous editions, the showcase had seen the likes of NBA stars Lonzo Ball and Zach Lavine.