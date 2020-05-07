UAAP
"The Last Dance" director Jason Hehir said that his documentary series brings joy and nostalgia amid a trying time
Courtesy of Netflix
'The Last Dance' brings nostalgia, joy amid pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2020 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines – The whole sporting world is on hold as countries across the globe continue to grapple with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Without any live sports to turn to at the moment, sports fans are continuously in the search of content that can quench their thirst.

Luckily for basketball fans, ESPN and Netflix's 10-part documentary series on the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan came at just the right moment.

Speaking to Philippine media via conference call on Wednesday morning, "The Last Dance" director Jason Hehir brushed on the impact of his documentary amid the health crisis that is bringing the whole world to its knees.

"I think that the series is nostalgic... I think that it's a safe, happy, warm, fun trip back to a place that we all enjoyed," Hehir said.

"It's a source of connection for people not just in Chicago, not just in the United States, but worldwide right now," he added.

The filmmaker said "The Last Dance" not only takes back those who had seen it in real time to a memorable place, but also gives those who had missed it firsthand a glimpse at the moments that defined Jordan and Chicago's dynasty.

This form of connecting with people, Hehir said, is crucial for his viewers at a time like this.

"What do we need more than a source of safe, happy, fun [and] nostalgic connection? What do we need more than that? I think that is the reason why its resonating with people the way that it is," Hehir said.

"The Last Dance", which premieres two episodes every Monday in the Philippines, has consistently been in the list of top 10 Netflix content locally since its first two episodes aired last April.

With live sports on hold and their normal lives disrupted, Filipino basketball fans are keeping themselves busy looking back at perhaps the greatest basketball team of all time.

BASKETBALL MICHAEL JORDAN NBA THE LAST DANCE
