NCAA planning to stick to basketball, volleyball, athletics, swimming as pandemic cripples sports world

MANILA, Philippines – The National Collegiate Athletic Association is mulling the possibility of staging only four sports disciplines if and when it holds its Season 96 tentatively set late this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four events the league is eyeing to hold are basketball, volleyball, centerpiece athletics and swimming, which are all considered as mandatory sports for all 10 members of the league.

“The NCAA is seriously considering it,” a source privy to the league told The STAR yesterday.

To save money, the league will do away with holding lavish opening ceremonies in the past and instead open the league without much fanfare.

Also, it may end up hold home-and-away games while considering staging closed-door events should the global health malady persist.

“The paramount concern is protecting not just the athletes but the whole NCAA community,” said the same source.

Like all the rest, the NCAA had cancelled Season 95 and declared the season without a general champion for the first time in decades.

A total of 26 events were scheduled last season but only 11 were completed.