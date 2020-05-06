Golfer Del Rosario sees big changes after lockdown

MANILA, Philippines – While the West braces for return to competitive action, golfers from this side of the globe remain in a quandary as when to get back to the swing of things despite the expected easing of lockdown restrictions after May 15.

“It’s hard seeing other players from different countries being able to play but it is what it is,” said Pauline del Rosario, the first Filipina to win on the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) in 2017, pulling off the rare feat in the TLPGA and Royal Open in her rookie pro season.

As world No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 5 Dustin Johnson, No. 27 Ricky Fowler and fellow former Oklahoma State mainstay Matthew Wolff signal golf’s return to mainstream from a COVID-19 hiatus in a charity Skins game that will benefit coronavirus relief efforts on May 17 in Florida, the local sporting scene went abuzz after the Philippine Sports Commission batted for the resumption of a number of non-contact and individual sports when the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is downgraded to general CQ next week.

That includes golf, whose governing body has actually issued guidelines in a “new normal” environment in line with the government’s continuing effort to help curb the spread of the virus.

But the Department of Health has thumbed down resumption of some individual sports, including golf, maintaining that social distancing would be impossible since there is an opponent along with the players’ respective caddies.

But under the new local golf guidelines, those concerns have been addressed, including a 2-meter distance from each player and a one-player, one-cart rule. The flagstick is now considered as an immovable object and the cup is set half-an-inch above the level of the green.

With the new rules, Del Rosario expects some big changes in the sport if and ever it finally gets a go signal to resume operations, particularly the three-category pro circuit which features the country’s top stars and rising players.

“Golf is a social/leisure sport, basically the big change is that it won’t be that anymore after quarantine,” said Del Rosario, who spiked her rookie campaign by winning the Order of Merit title in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tournament behind a four-tournament romp.

“It’s a game that brings people together, now we have to learn how to do it in a totally different way. Other than that, there would be fewer tournaments now, both locally and internationally,” she added.

Del Rosario, who would’ve played four to five tournaments in Taiwan if not for the pandemic, is actually building up for a crack at LPGA Qualifying School this year but whose schedule has been tinkered following the pandemic.

“If worse comes to worst, the LPGA Q-School will be cancelled this year and we will have to work another year for it,” said Del Rosario, who also keeps herself in form through daily workouts and doing golf drills.

“A typical day under quarantine is helping around the household, spending time with family, taking care of myself, talking to my coaches, watching golf, doing golf drills and workout,” she said.

But for Del Rosario, mental preparation and physical workouts during a lockdown aren’t enough to stay in competitive form.

“It’s affecting my game because I can’t play on the course or see my ball flight when I swing my club,” she said.