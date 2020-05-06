UAAP
Michael Jordan with Magic Johnson during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona
Courtesy of Netflix
In between Episode 6 of 'The Last Dance'
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Episode Six of "The Last Dance" illustrated the difficulties of going for the Chicago Bulls’ first three-peat of 1992-93. It ended with Chicago entering the 1998 play-offs versus the New Jersey Nets in the first round.

Throughout the series thus far, we have seen the rise and continuous ascent of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. With much success comes a lot of pressure and we saw
the pressure of being Jordan. 

If Jordan wasn’t a global superstar yet, the 1992 Barcelona Olympics surely turned him into one. But around this time, Chicago Tribune writer Sam Smith’s book "The Jordan Rules" came out. That created a firestorm of controversy. It didn’t go away as Jordan’s gambling foray into Atlantic City and Rene Esquinas’ book, Michael and Me, stoked the fires. We will discuss "The Jordan Rules" in another article.

I remember how at that time, media and sports talk shows became engrossed with the tales of Jordan punching teammate Will Perdue during practice for setting a hard pick but not doing it during games. How he threw tough passes to Bill Cartwright and asked teammates not to pass it to the center during the clutch. Cartwright confronted Jordan and promised to break his legs if he ever tried that. The gambling was something. In fact, when MJ’s father, James was found murdered, it was insinuated that it was a mob hit or revenge for some gambling debt. It was so terrible.

Horace Grant is said to be the source for Smith’s stories, and it was well known that time that the Bulls’ power forward was seething at all the attention his famous teammate was getting. When Scottie Pippen began to gravitate toward Jordan, it further inflamed Grant, who looked at Scottie as his “brother’ more so since they entered the Bulls at the same time.

When Grant joined the Orlando Magic and they eliminate Chicago from the 1994 playoffs, you can bet revenge was in the mind of Jordan and Pippen. They got it when they swept Orlando in the 1996 playoffs.

The competitive nature extended to the coaches.

What "The Last Dance" forgets too is the rivalry between Chicago’s Phil Jackson and New York’s Pat Riley.

As players, both won NBA titles one after the other. Jackson won with the 1970 and 1973 New York Knicks, and Riley with the 1972 Los Angeles Lakers.

As head coach, Riley won four titles including back-to-back trophies with the Lakers and one with the Miami Heat in 2006. At that time of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals, Riley was still “the Master” as he had a 4-2 advantage in championships as coaches versus Jackson.

Jackson won his third title in 1993. He would win three more in Chicago and five in Los Angeles; Riley’s old stomping grounds for a total of 11.

While both didn’t talk to one another. There was this respect. “We have been in each other’s way in the process of trying to win championships,” said Jackson in 1996 as Chicago was going for 70 or more wins. “We love to compete against each other. We like to test our wills.”

That changed in 1994 when Jackson publicly criticized the Knicks’ rough style of play. And it did not sit well with Riley. That added another wrinkle or dimension to Bulls-Knicks and later Bulls-Miami Heat matches. Jackson later apologized, but that was it. Riley stoked the fires when he forbade his Knicks and Heat players from fraternizing with the Bulls. Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley are two of Jordan’s closest friends yet they were forbidden. 

“It has nothing to do with respect,” explained Riley. “I don’t want them to get into some mindless conversation.”

And that is what Jordan was accused of by some opponents. Of how he would lull them with some pregame fraternization then go out and destroy them.

At one point, sportswriter David Aldridge spoke about how Chicago winning three straight titles would be “the separator” for Michael and Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson in the modern era. “Winning three straight was the separator. When you win three you are on Mount Rushmore.”

While the first three-peat separated Jordan from Isiah and Magic and the Bulls from the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons, the second wave of three titles catapulted him into GOAT status. It also placed the Bulls in the debate among the best teams ever, of which the only other team in the argument was Bill Russell’s Boston Celtics.

