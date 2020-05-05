UAAP
Aby Marano and Alyssa Valdez
Valdez, Marano join hands in aiding volleyball league personnel
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez and Abi Marano, two stars belonging to different Philippine volleyball spectrums, have joined hands along with fellow stars in giving assistance to personnel working the local league circuit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valdez and Marano chipped in their share along with Charo Soriano, Amanda Villanueva, Gretchen Ho and several Filipino coaches in donating to local volleyball workers.

A total of 86 individuals — referees, line judges, table officials, bouncers and court assistants —regardless of their leagues received bags of goods containing five kilos of rice, 20 packs of instant noodles, one big can of Rebisco biscuits, a loaf of bread and variety of canned goods.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to our good hearted volleyball personalities for their passion and commitment to be of service to our local volleyball people who are backbones of various major, local and national tournaments,” said Oliver Mora, a volleyball coach who facilitated the relief operation.

Valdez and Marano have been rivals since their collegiate days, with the former being with Atenean and the latter a La Sallian. The two are currently playing for rival leagues Premier Volleyball League and Philippine Superliga.

But in times of need, Valdez and Mariano were one in answering the call.

