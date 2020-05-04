UAAP
Princess Superal
Superal ready for the best and worst
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2020 - 8:02pm

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal has kept herself in top shape the past few months, ready to do battle against the best any time soon while preparing herself in case things get worse in the golfing world in the face of coronavirus pandemic.

“I stay active every day, sticking to my routine,” said Superal, the reigning back-to-back Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit winner, who like the rest of the pros need to keep themselves in competitive form year-in, year-out, crisis or no crisis to figure in the money race.

But with all circuits, local and international, on hold for an indefinite period of time due to COVID-19, some local pros are now forced to make both ends meet with Superal looking far beyond the sport.

“If there’s really little or no chance at all (for golf resumption), I’ll go into business and invest for the future,” said Superal, who has also made Japan (JLPGA Step Up Tour) her base the last couple of years to boost her game and augment her income.

But the 22-year-old comely shotmaker has brushed off negative thoughts about the current crisis that has also affected a number of golfing families, who depend on the pros’ winnings for a living.

"These are tough times since we earn nothing during the lockdown. But we all need to be patient, think of things which we have control of and stay focused on our goals,” added Superal, whose daily routine includes stretching, workout, swinging and putting in the morning, The afternoon is reserved for watching movies, doing household chores and reading a book about golf. She also makes it a point to get in touch with her fellow golfers through group chat.

If not for the pandemic, Superal would’ve played two tournaments in JLPGA by this time where she expects to do better after a mediocre campaign last year.

“I don’t let the lockdown and the long break affect my game and my mindset. I entertain no negative thoughts in this time of crisis but tries to focus more on my golf game and how to improve it while under quarantine,” said Superal.

If ever the local circuit and JLPGA scrap their calendar for the rest of the year, Superal said she would still keep practicing every day and try to stay fit for next season.

“Like other pro sports, I think pro golf will continue but with stricter, better guidelines to ensure the safety of all those involved while in tournament play. No more interaction with the gallery perhaps,” she added.

If things normalize, Superal said she would be more than ready to mix it up with the best, here or abroad, but stressed the need to double up her training every day.

To make up for the lost time and chances, Superal plans to shuttle back and forth here and Japan, saying: “I need to fix my working visa (Japan) first but it all depends on the schedule although I believe I could go back and forth to play both circuits.”

She also sees a silver lining to the pandemic and the long lockdown. 

“I think this is the opportunity to bond with our families and take care of ourselves so if and when this crisis is over, we can all come back stronger, better,” she said.

