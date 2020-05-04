UAAP
Department of Health Undersecretary Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire
PCOO
Health exec thumbs down resumption of all individual sports after quarantine
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2020 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines – Not all individual sports can be allowed should the enhanced community quarantine is lifted.

This was the statement of Department of Health Undersecretary Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire in reaction to Philippine Sports Commission chair William “Butch” Ramirez’s pronouncements that some sports disciplines can be played after ECQ.

The sports events Ramirez himself recommended to the Inter-Agency Task Force were running, golf, hiking, badminton, hiking, badminton singles, tai chi, kung fu and taekwondo singles event.

Of all, Vergeire said running was most apt.

She, however, took exception of golf, saying social distancing will impossible since there is an opponent and the need to have a caddie.

Both Ramirez and Vergeire agreed though that it will be impossible for sports activities to return to normal unless a vaccine can be found against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The only way regular sports activities will be back if a vaccine can be found,” said Ramirez.

