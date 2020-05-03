NU's Bryan Bagunas featured in FIVB website, talks about volleyball career

MANILA, Philippines — From shooting hoops to unleashing power spikes, Bryan Bagunas is reaping dividends of the changeover, relishing his stint in the premier Japan league he described as “incomparable” while landing a spot in the official website FIVB (Federation Internationale de Volleyball), the world’s governing body in the sport.

The 22-year-old hitter from National University, who helped steer Team Philippines to a breakthrough silver medal finish in the last Southeast Asian Games in Manila, talked about the transition, his struggles as a budding collegiate player, his experience in the national team and shared his insights on what’s needed to help raise the level of play in the local scene.

He also wants to inspire the youth and vows to continue giving pride and honors to the country.

“Basketball was the first sport I played then I got curious in volleyball in one of our high school intramurals. It was during my sophomore year when I started to focus on it,” said Bagunas, currently with the Oita Miyoshi Weiss Adler as reinforcement in the leading Japan V. Premier League.

He recalled there was a time when he had to suit up jerseys in both sports, adding: “But I fell in love with volleyball and since then I enjoyed playing it and did my best to improve.”

Not only did he progress but also became one of the best players ever to come out of the ranks.

“My first three years of playing (for NU) were quite frustrating but challenging since we always finished runners-up,” said Bagunas, a two-time UAAP champion and Season 81 MVP. “But it was in 2018 when I got the chance to taste a championship then I followed it up with another title which opened more opportunities for me as an athlete.”

He became a club player and made it to the national squad that took part in the 2017 SEAG and teamed up with collegiate rival Marck Espejo and a brave bunch of players to give the country a memorable silver medal in the last SEAG.

“It may not be a gold medal but to bring the country back to a final after 42 years felt like we won the championship,” he said. “It felt good to bring honor and pride for the country, seeing the faces of our countrymen and how proud they were of our achievement was priceless.”

“I believed the entire team left a mark in our volleyball history and helped get men’s volley get noticed again. It was all about teamwork to achieve such glory,” he said.

But playing in Japan against some of top international hitters has led Bagunas to the fact that the country remains behind as far as techniques are concerned, saying: “There are differences in training techniques because in the Philippines, focus is on the physical aspect from strong to slow hits. It should be in serving, spiking, digging and blocking.”

“Playing in Japan was incomparable. It offered a different experience and I learned a lot from my Japanese coaches and trainers. I have to be mindful and patient with every point, down to not compromising the basic skills like being in proper receiving position and having good service fundamentals,” he said. “I also developed a good mindset and focus. I learned that I should always be alert and have the presence of mind on each and every move of the opponent.”

Named by the Philippine Sportswriters Association as Mr. Volleyball for 2019, Bagunas said the award was a great platform to promote men’s volleyball and to influence the younger generation to get into sports and aim for pride and honor for the country.

“As a professional athlete and national team player, my goal at the moment is to continue playing in foreign club leagues like the V. League and to win more medals. It is every athlete’s objective to have a successful career and to bring honor not just for themselves but also for their country,” he said.

Bagunas was the third Filipino to be featured in FIVB after Jaja Santiago, also a former NU stalwart, last February, and diminutive but high-leaper Sisi Rondina last March.