The fifth episode in ESPN's 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls will be dedicated to the late Kobe Bean Bryant
AFP
Latest 'The Last Dance' episode to be dedicated to Kobe Bryant
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2020 - 1:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball fans will be treated to a more somber form of nostalgia when the fifth episode of the Chicago Bulls documentary "The Last Dance" is released on Monday.

According to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, the first of the two latest episodes in Michael Jordan's 10-part documentary will focus on the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, who passed away last January in a helicopter crash, was interviewed for the documentary July last year. The footage was edited before his passing.

The 41-year-old Bryant was known as one of Jordan's fiercest rivals late in his career, with the former even patterning his game with the six-time champion's.

Jordan spoke at Bryant's memorial last February 24 (February 25, Manila time) at the Staples Center.

"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. And as I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died, or else you wouldn't be here. Those are the memories that we have to live with and we learn from," Jordan said during the memorial.

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant was also among those who died in the crash, along with seven others.

