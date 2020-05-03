UAAP
The Philippine Sports Commission is thinking of allowing some sporting events after the enhanced community quarantine
Released
Philippine sports chief eyes resuming some events after quarantine
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2020 - 1:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — There is light at the end of the Philippine sports tunnel.

Philippine Sports Commission chair William “Butch” Ramirez on Sunday said there is a chance sports will continue should the enhanced community quarantine be lifted soon.

But it will be limited and comes with conditions since there is no vaccine yet for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the quarantine, I recommend to the Inter-Agency Task Force individual sports and outdoor activities,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez mentioned golf, running, hiking, badminton singles event, softball, baseball without tagging, skateboarding, tai chi, kung-fu, taekwondo singles event and online chess.

Ramirez said sports in the country could not fully resume because the country has yet to contain the spread of the global health malady.

“Until a vaccine is found, we cannot really organize and hold sports the way we used to before COVID-19,” said Ramirez.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino agrees it can be done.

“Of course but with social distancing or even without fans,” said Tolentino.

This came days after he himself announced the cancellation of all its events the whole year, including the 10th ASEAN Para Games, Philippine National Games and the Batang Pinoy.

Like Ramirez, the NCAA is also thinking of implementing extraordinary measures when it stages its Season 96 at a still unspecified date late this year.

PSC
Philstar
