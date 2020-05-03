UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
UST's Mark Nonoy (C) distributed food packs to frontliners in Negros Occidental amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Released
UST's Mark Nonoy lends hand to hometown Negros
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2020 - 11:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning UAAP men's basketball Rookie of the Year Mark Nonoy is doing his part to help battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Back in his hometown of La Carlota, Negros Occidental, Nonoy dished out assists to frontliners in the health crisis.

Last Monday, Nonoy prepared and distributed hundreds of packed meals to military frontliners and barangay officials.

Using his own savings, along with money pooled from his family and friends, Nonoy was able to do his small part in helping his community.

"Gusto ko lang po talagang makatulong sa kanila dahil sa sacrifices nila para mapanatiling safe sa amin (I just want to help them because of all the sacrifices they do to keep us safe)," Nonoy said in a statement released to media.

"Napag-isipan po kasi naming wala naman kaming masyadong problema sa bahay pagdating sa pagkain kaya napag-isipan kong itulong na lang namin sa mga frontliners na nagsasakripisyo araw-araw para sa amin (I just thought that since we do not have too much problems at home when it comes to food, I'd rather help those frontliners who sacrifice every day for us)," he added.

Nonoy is only one of the many athletes who have spent their long hiatus from sport by helping their communities in their own simple ways.

BASKETBALL UAAP UST GROWLING TIGERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Michael Jordan rejected offer to play golf in Philippines, says his agent
By Dante Navarro | 22 hours ago
In a radio interview with WFAN, Jordan’s agent David Falk said his client “turned down a deal to do a one-day...
Sports
fbfb
Gym exec thinks sports facilities should open in GCQ
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Gold's Gym Philippines President and CEO Mylene Dayrit argued her case that the resumption of sports facilities will bring...
Sports
fbfb
Dignadice still active in hoops
By Joaquin Henson | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Basketball remains a focal point in former PBA star Yves Dignadice’s life, pandemic or not, and now that he’s 56, a consuming passion is growing the game with kids in Torrance, metro Los Angeles.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green, high school squad featured on Overtime docuseries
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Called "Superteam: Prolific Prep", the series will follow Green and his squad's journey during the 2019-20 basketball se...
Sports
fbfb
Sports off during GCQ
By Dante Navarro | 2 days ago
Sports-driven Filipinos will have to wait a little longer before a shot is fired again in basketball, volleyball and golf,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
27 minutes ago
Latest 'The Last Dance' episode to be dedicated to Kobe Bryant
By Luisa Morales | 27 minutes ago
Bryant, who passed away last January in a helicopter crash, was interviewed for the documentary July last year. The footage...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
UST's Mark Nonoy lends hand to hometown Negros
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Back in his hometown of La Carlota, Negros Occidental, Nonoy dished out assists to frontliners in the health crisis.
Sports
fbfb
MJ declined $7 million to play golf in Philippines
By Dante Navarro | May 3, 2020 - 12:00am
While Tiger Woods was lured to play a round of fun golf against then top Filipino player Cassius Casas at Mimosa in Pampanga in 1998, Michael Jordan wasn’t too keen on doing the same as the NBA legend reportedly...
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
NBA intention is ‘to return’
May 3, 2020 - 12:00am
NBA team presidents are unanimous in wanting to resume the 2019-20 season halted by the coronavirus pandemic as soon as it’s safe, San Antonio Spurs chief executive R.C. Buford says.
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
No shower, no autographs
May 3, 2020 - 12:00am
No shaking, no showering, no sharing, no signing.
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with