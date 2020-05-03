UST's Mark Nonoy lends hand to hometown Negros

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning UAAP men's basketball Rookie of the Year Mark Nonoy is doing his part to help battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Back in his hometown of La Carlota, Negros Occidental, Nonoy dished out assists to frontliners in the health crisis.

Last Monday, Nonoy prepared and distributed hundreds of packed meals to military frontliners and barangay officials.

Using his own savings, along with money pooled from his family and friends, Nonoy was able to do his small part in helping his community.

"Gusto ko lang po talagang makatulong sa kanila dahil sa sacrifices nila para mapanatiling safe sa amin (I just want to help them because of all the sacrifices they do to keep us safe)," Nonoy said in a statement released to media.

"Napag-isipan po kasi naming wala naman kaming masyadong problema sa bahay pagdating sa pagkain kaya napag-isipan kong itulong na lang namin sa mga frontliners na nagsasakripisyo araw-araw para sa amin (I just thought that since we do not have too much problems at home when it comes to food, I'd rather help those frontliners who sacrifice every day for us)," he added.

Nonoy is only one of the many athletes who have spent their long hiatus from sport by helping their communities in their own simple ways.