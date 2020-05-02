UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 25, 1996 Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23)takes to the air past Orlando Magic guard Nick Anderson (25) for two points during the second period of game four of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Orlando Arena
TONY RANZE / AFP
Michael Jordan rejected offer to play golf in Philippines, says his agent
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - May 2, 2020 - 3:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — While Tiger Woods was lured to play his first international exhibition against then top Filipino player Cassius Casas at Mimosa in Pampanga in 1998, pal Michael Jordan wasn’t too keen on doing the same as the cage legend nixed an offer to play here some years back.

In a radio interview with WFAN, Jordan’s agent David Falk said his client “turned down a deal to do a one-day golf appearance when he was in Asia a few years ago for a pre-season NBA game with Charlotte,” which Jordan owns.

“And a woman in the Philippines offered me $7 million for one day, wanted him to play in a golf tournament. And he turned it down,” said Falk.

Mondragon International Phls. also coughed up a fortune but did attract then rising star Woods, who turned pro in 1996 and won two PGA Tour events, then racked up four wins the following year, including his first major, the US Masters, before heading to Mimosa, where he also held a clinic among kids.

But Falk said Jordan, a high-profile endorser like Woods and other elite athletes, is known for selecting his associations very carefully.

“I brought him a deal three years ago worth $100,000 million,” said Falk. “All he had to do, other than give his name and likeness, was make one two-hour appearances to announce the deal. And he turned it down.”

Now worth $2.1 billion, the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls has revolutionized sponsorship deals with Nike’s Air Jordan range, earning him around $200 million-a-year, according to Forbes. His non-Nike earnings also netted him $23 million last year.

He has recently appeared on ESPN’s "The Last Dance" documentary series.

The Philippines has been host to a number of NBA superstars, including LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, while South Korean ace Sung Hyun Park of South Korea graced an official Ladies Philippine Golf Tournament at The Country Club last year in the same week she claimed the world No. 1 ranking.

Park inked a two-year sponsorship deal with Solaire that fetched a record annual payment as a female Korean golfer. Just recently another Korean, Jin-Young Ko, the current world No. 1, also sealed a two-year sponsorship pact with the country’s leading casino resort hotel.

But Jordan is of different class and breed.

“God bless him. He’s been so successful. It gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want,” said Falk. “I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

BASKETBALL GOLF NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dignadice still active in hoops
By Joaquin Henson | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Basketball remains a focal point in former PBA star Yves Dignadice’s life, pandemic or not, and now that he’s 56, a consuming passion is growing the game with kids in Torrance, metro Los Angeles.
Sports
fbfb
Report: NBA considering calendar shift in 2020-2021 season
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Silver has reportedly asked teams to prepare for a possible delayed start to the next sea...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James shows off 'Space Jam 2' logo, confirms title
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
James showed off the logo for the upcoming movie "Space Jam 2" on his Instagram on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) where he...
Sports
fbfb
Gigi Bryant remembered on 14th birthday
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The second daughter of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa, Gigi was seen as the future of women's basketball — with...
Sports
fbfb
UP Maroons join battle vs COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
More than a handful of Diliman-based cagers, both former and current, have done their part in helping their respective communities...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
The basics of the new norm
By Bill Velasco | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Everyone wants to get back to normal, and as soon as possible.
16 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
'The International' esports tiff faces possible delay
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Even the virtual world did not escape the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest annual esports tournament “The...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Golfers brace for sport’s 'new normal'
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
Golfers brace for big changes in the sport, including a different kind of play and setup as soon as the enhanced community...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
LeBron: Lakers ready to play despite call to cancel NBA
1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said Thursday (Friday, Manila time) he's ready for the NBA to return, refuting a...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Big question mark
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo is in a quandary.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with