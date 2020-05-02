UAAP
The NBA may be shifting its calendar to begin on December then end around early August the next year
AFP
Report: NBA considering calendar shift in 2020-2021 season
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 2, 2020 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — As uncertainty continues on the fate of the current NBA season, commissioner Adam Silver is already considering options for hosting the 2020-21 season.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Silver has reportedly asked teams to prepare for a possible delayed start to the next season.

The league's Board of Governors reportedly discussed these items in a conference call held on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

A December start to the season will give teams more time to get fans into the arena once the action starts.

Should the season begin in December this year, it would most likely end in August of 2021.

According to Wojnarowski, this decision would be independent of whether or not the current 2019-20 season will be finished or not.

Shifting the calendar of the 2020-21 season will also likely affect subsequent seasons.

