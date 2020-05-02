Report: NBA considering calendar shift in 2020-2021 season

MANILA, Philippines — As uncertainty continues on the fate of the current NBA season, commissioner Adam Silver is already considering options for hosting the 2020-21 season.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Silver has reportedly asked teams to prepare for a possible delayed start to the next season.

Among the discussion topics today on the call: The merits of moving back the start of the 2020-2021 until December, sources said. Part of that ongoing converation surrounds the opportunity a delay could give NBA teams to get more fans in arenas for more games next season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2020

The league's Board of Governors reportedly discussed these items in a conference call held on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

A December start to the season will give teams more time to get fans into the arena once the action starts.

Should the season begin in December this year, it would most likely end in August of 2021.

According to Wojnarowski, this decision would be independent of whether or not the current 2019-20 season will be finished or not.

Shifting the calendar of the 2020-21 season will also likely affect subsequent seasons.