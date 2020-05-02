LeBron James shows off 'Space Jam 2' logo, confirms title

MANILA, Philippines — Despite being in lockdown, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is giving basketball fans something to be excited about.

James showed off the logo for the upcoming movie "Space Jam 2" on his Instagram on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) where he will be playing the starring role.

He also confirmed the official title of the movie — "Space Jam: A New Legacy".

The movie is a sequel to the original 1996 "Space Jam" movie starring Michael Jordan.

It is expected to release July next year with filming wrapping up in March this year.

Apart from James, other basketball stars like Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Diana Taurasi are tipped to make apperances in the movie.

James and the rest of the NBA has been on season stoppage since March 11 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The league has yet to announce anything final on whether or not the season can resume play.