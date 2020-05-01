UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
In a Valve statement released Friday, TI is “likely” to happen next year, not this summer, due to the “volatile landscape” brought by the coronavirus crisis around the world.
STAR/File
'The International' esports tiff faces possible delay
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 1, 2020 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – Even the virtual world did not escape the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest annual esports tournament “The International (TI)” could be delayed all the way to 2021, the organizers announced.

In a Valve statement released Friday, TI is “likely” to happen next year, not this summer, due to the “volatile landscape” brought by the coronavirus crisis around the world.

Founded in 2011, TI was supposed to celebrate its 10th anniversary in “TI10” host Stockholm, Sweden before this development.

Shanghai, China served as the venue of last year’s world meet with Europe-based team OG taking home the gold and a $34 million prize pool, the all-time record for the biggest esports purse.

“After extensive consideration of the global health emergency stemming from COVID-19, we have made the difficult choice to delay The International. We have been exploring various date possibilities, but it is likely that the event will need to happen in 2021,” said Valve.

“Given the highly volatile landscape for local gathering restrictions, virus trajectory, and global travel policies, we don’t expect to have enough confidence to communicate firm dates in the near future.”

Philippine teams TNC and Mineski are regular qualifiers in the TI, which has been the undisputed largest and most prestigious event in pro esports circuit.

ESPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LeBron: Lakers ready to play despite call to cancel NBA
6 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said Thursday (Friday, Manila time) he's ready for the NBA to return, refuting a...
Sports
fbfb
Golfers brace for sport’s 'new normal'
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Golfers brace for big changes in the sport, including a different kind of play and setup as soon as the enhanced community...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green, high school squad featured on Overtime docuseries
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Called "Superteam: Prolific Prep", the series will follow Green and his squad's journey during the 2019-20 basketball se...
Sports
fbfb
National athletes to continue receiving monthly allowances
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For now, members of the national team can breathe a sigh of relief as the Philippine Sports Commission has decided to keep...
Sports
fbfb
'The International' esports tiff faces possible delay
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Even the virtual world did not escape the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest annual esports tournament “The...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
'The Last Dance' Chronicles: The Ruining of the Bulls
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
After their last championship run, it was all downhill for the Chicago Bulls. Their rebuilding continues to this day.
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Big question mark
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo is in a quandary.
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Thirdy takes sweet time
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Along with the rest of the athletes around the world in the middle of the sporting world’s indefinite hiatus, Thirdy...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Tokyo Games beckon for Pinay campaigner
17 hours ago
Frustrated over her pro debut delay, Bianca Pagdanganan could use the temporary setback due to coronavirus pandemic to fuel...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Budget for nat’l athletes still ok
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
For now, members of the national team can breathe a sigh of relief as the Philippine Sports Commission is continuing to give...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with