'The International' esports tiff faces possible delay

MANILA, Philippines – Even the virtual world did not escape the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest annual esports tournament “The International (TI)” could be delayed all the way to 2021, the organizers announced.

In a Valve statement released Friday, TI is “likely” to happen next year, not this summer, due to the “volatile landscape” brought by the coronavirus crisis around the world.

Founded in 2011, TI was supposed to celebrate its 10th anniversary in “TI10” host Stockholm, Sweden before this development.

Shanghai, China served as the venue of last year’s world meet with Europe-based team OG taking home the gold and a $34 million prize pool, the all-time record for the biggest esports purse.

“After extensive consideration of the global health emergency stemming from COVID-19, we have made the difficult choice to delay The International. We have been exploring various date possibilities, but it is likely that the event will need to happen in 2021,” said Valve.

“Given the highly volatile landscape for local gathering restrictions, virus trajectory, and global travel policies, we don’t expect to have enough confidence to communicate firm dates in the near future.”

Philippine teams TNC and Mineski are regular qualifiers in the TI, which has been the undisputed largest and most prestigious event in pro esports circuit.