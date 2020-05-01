UAAP
Golfers brace for sport’s 'new normal'
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - May 1, 2020 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines – Holed up and kept off the fairways for a considerable time now due to the Luzon lockdown, golfers brace for big changes in the sport, including a different kind of play and setup as soon as the enhanced community quarantine is lifted.

But that wouldn’t come before or until May 15, although many hope things would get to normalize after the second ECQ extension in the National Capital Region and eight other areas or in all other provinces placed under the more relaxed general CQ where golfers and courses abound.

Golfers of any classification, however, would settle for a friendly or practice game since no tournaments of any form are allowed under the quarantine rules.

Under the latest IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) guidelines, sporting events, including tournaments and championships, will remain off the calendar even if the community protocol is lifted on May 15 or if the ECQ is downgraded to GCQ.

“The ‘new normal’ in golf would mean players need to make reservations for tee-start and should arrive at the club 20-30 minutes before tee-time. They also must leave the clubhouse after each round,” said Manila Southwoods golf director Jerome Delariarte. 

That would mean no locker room services with the former national champion adding there would be no sit-down facility and restaurant in the clubhouse, only takeout.

The one-player per golf cart rule must also be observed, according to Delariarte, with each player to maintain a 2-meter distance from the others in a flight.

Aside from the gloves, a regular golfing accessory, golfers are also required to wear face masks at all times while caddies, other than face masks, must also wear face shields and rubber gloves.

Under the “new normal” in the sport, flagsticks are now considered immovable objects and cups are adjusted so that fingers would never touch the hole.

“Focus is on social distancing. Checkpoints at the gates, nominal use of lockers and a considerable, if ever, use of dine in F&B facilities,” said Splendido Taal Golf Club general manager Bobby Chico.

“The ‘new normal’ would mean no more enjoying sit-down food and beer with golf mates after each round. Solo cart and no locker/shower and massage services,” said Boy Blue Ocampo, general manager of Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club, the country’s biggest golfing facility with four courses.

But former national champion and many-time national coach Bong Lopez is optimistic everything would go back to pre-pandemic days in due time, saying: “People are smart not to be able to work towards the development of vaccines against COVID-19. For sure, we’ll be back to normal.”

Recommended
