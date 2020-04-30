UAAP
PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez
STAR/File
National athletes to continue receiving monthly allowances
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 3:54pm

MANILA, Philippines – For now, members of the national team can breathe a sigh of relief as the Philippine Sports Commission has decided to keep giving them their monthly allowance despite the belt-tightening measures it has recently implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for how long it lasts will hinge on when a vaccine can be found to eradicate the global health malady completely.

“It will depend on the Pagcor (Philippine Gaming Corporation) remittance to PSC. We don’t know yet how much we the PSC will receive for the month of April,” said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez Thursday.

To make it happen, the government sports-funding agency had to cancel all its programs and events like the 10th ASEAN Para Games, the Philippine National Games, the Batang Pinoy and the national sports summit among others.

The news should satisfy national athletes and coaches who went back to their respective homes due to the quarantine, knowing they will continue to receive their monthly stipend.

And they would have to thank Pagcor, which has not been remiss of its duty to remit the PSC’s monthly allocation, for it.

Pagcor has released P150.75 million last March 31, including P99.42 million for March alone.

All in all, the PSC had received P409.01 million covering the first quarter of the year.

But with the present lockdown and its casinos and other monetary resources closed, the money flow may not last forever.

“We continue to study projections and proposals and the board is ready to take necessary actions should they be needed,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez also reiterated it will continue to give the national athletes and coaches their monthly stipends while thanking Pagcor for consistent remittances.

