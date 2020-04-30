UAAP
Bianca Pagdanganan
Released
Olympics beckons for Pinay LPGA campaigner
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 3:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Frustrated over her pro debut delay, Bianca Pagdanganan could use the temporary setback due to coronavirus pandemic to fuel what could be a tougher, challenging drive to a more fulfilling dream – a spot in next year’s Olympic Games.

The US-based shotmaker, a double gold medallist in last year’s SEA Games, was all set for her rookie stint in the LPGA Tour in the Lotte Championship in Hawaii this month but was postponed, along with a number of events, in the face of the continued impact of the global virus.

The world’s premier ladies pro circuit is targeting a July resumption with Pagdanganan hopeful to figure prominently in each tournament she would be competing in even as she vowed to maximize her stint in a bid to gain ranking points she would be needing for a shot at the Olympics.

The Tokyo Games, along with all other minor and major sports events around the globe, was forced to move to a new date in the aftermath of the pandemic with the International Golf Federation and the International Olympic Committee adjusting the qualifying system in golf to accommodate the new dates of competition in the July 23-Aug. 31, 2021 Olympics.

The fields for both men and women will remain the same, consisting of the top 60 in the current world rankings.

Yuka Saso and Dottie Ardina actually held the Nos. 50 and 51 positions, respectively, before the postponement and would’ve easily qualified to play. 

But with the Games pushed to another year, some Filipina players could vie for a coveted berth in the quadrennial games, including Pagdanganan.

“The Lotte Championship would’ve been my first LPGA tournament. With this being my rookie year, I originally planned on playing all events I could get into and playing Monday qualifiers as well to maximize the season,” said Pagdanganan, also a bronze medalist in the 2018 Asian Games Philippine squad, which swept both golds, including the individual honors behind Saso.

Miguel Tabuena, meanwhile, was hanging on at No. 60 in the men’s ranking before the pandemic.

An announcement about the resumption of each respective ranking will be made in due course, according to IGF.

In light of the one-year delay, bidders now will accumulate Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) points through a period ending on June 21, 2021 for the men and June 28, 2021 for the women. 

“Having received from the IOC confirmation of the dates for when the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held and the qualification principles, the fairest and most equitable way to determine the qualifying athletes was to align the previous qualification system with these new dates,” said IGF executive director Antony Scanlon in a statement. 

“We are pleased that the IOC swiftly approved these changes to provide clarity on this important area. The IGF will continue to work closely with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 to address the other areas that the postponement of the Games affects our sport and our athletes, to develop the necessary plans to resolve these. We remain fully committed to providing safe and fair golf competitions and a memorable experience for our athletes when these Olympic Games are held in 2021.”

