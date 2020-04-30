Study: Knicks, Lakers arenas most popular for fans

MANILA, Philippines — The New York Knicks' Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles' Lakers Staples Center have been deemed the most popular NBA Arenas, according to a study published on casino.org.

Gathering data on 29 different arenas used by the 30 NBA teams — both the Lakers and the Clippers use the Staples Center — the study crunched the numbers on the most frequented arenas.

Basing it on the amount of mentions on Instagram, the blog ranked the top 10 NBA venues according to its popularity.

The Madison Square Garden in New York City received the highest mentions with more than 700,000.

Lagging closely behind is the Staples Center with a little over 685,000 mentions.

The Brooklyn Nets' Barclays Center came in third with about 364,000, a far-cry from the figures from Staples Center.

The TD Garden and United Center, home to the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls, respectively, claimed the fourth and fifth spot in the rankings.

Wrapping up the top 10 are Portland's Moda Center, Denver's Pepsi Center, Miami's American Airlines Arena, Amway Center in Orlando, and the Toyota Center in Houston.

Meanwhile, those at the bottom of the list are the Cleveland Cavaliers' Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Both arenas have under 5,000 mentions on Instagram.

However, the numbers considered in the study are not only limited to mentions during NBA games.

Most of these arenas, if not all, are also used for other sporting events and concerts throughout the year.