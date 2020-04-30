UAAP
The NBA is mulling to finish its season at the Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida
AFP
Report: NBA mulls finishing season at Disney resort
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA is reportedly considering finishing its season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league is considering the Disney property as a venue for season resumption when both players and the NBA believe it is safe to resume play.

Disney reportedly reached out to the league to offer their Orlando property as one of the options should the health crisis allow for the continuation of the 2019-20 season.

The league has considered and talked about a number of venues, with Orlando being the latest. Las Vegas, the venue for the NBA Summer League, has also been tagged as an option.

"The NBA, just like the rest of the world, is still trying to get a handle on the virus," Charania said.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly talked with the general managers of the 30 NBA teams with a league doctor on board who shared "positive developments" on potential treatments for the virus.

However, Sharania said that the league would still need to go through numerous health hurdles regarding testing before play can be resumed.

The NBA is also planning to reopen some practice facilities in states relaxing stay-at-home orders starting May 8 (May 9, Manila time) to enable some of the athletes to do individual work as the season stoppage goes on.

