Fil-Am Jalen Green, high school squad featured on Overtime docuseries

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American cager Jalen Green and his high school squad Prolific Prep will be the focus of a 14-episode docuseries produced by US sports company Overtime.

Called "Superteam: Prolific Prep", the series will follow Green and his squad's journey during the 2019-20 basketball season.

In Green's final year with the Napa, California-based squad, the team finished with a 31-3 overall record in the season.

They were also ranked fifth in the state and claimed the ninth spot in the national ranks.

In partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, Overtime is set to chronicle the hard work, drive, and passion for the game of Green and his Prolific Prep teammates in the series.

"It showcases the team's triumphs and tribulations, the wins and the loses, but most importantly, as they come together as one," said Overtime in a statement released to media on Thursday.

Fans can watch the docuseries premiering on Overtime's YouTube channel Thursday.

Green, who has Filipino heritage on his mother's side, recently announced he will be forgoing college in favor of the NBA G League.

He was tipped as ESPN's top prospect out of high school and is projected to be first round pick in the NBA.