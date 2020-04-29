UAAP
NCAA MVP Oftana cites Gabe Norwood as inspiration for playing style
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 2:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Oftana of the San Beda Red Lions had the season of his career in NCAA Season 95.

Despite his runner-up finish in the men's basketball finals against rivals Letran Knights, Oftana had a breakout year that earned him the Most Valuable Player plum.

He averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in the elimination round, which helped him become San Beda's first MVP since American Sudan Daniel in 2010.

But did you know that Oftana's style of play was heavily influenced by Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Gabe Norwood?

Talking to Norwood and fellow collegiate basketball stars Gian Mamuyac, Kenneth Tuffin and James Spencer in GOAT Academy's GOAT Sessions, the San Beda swingman shared how he was inspired by the Rain or Shine cager.

"Nakita ko yung mga laro ni Gabe which is na matangkad and nakakapagdala ng bola (I saw how Gabe played that despite his height, he handles the ball well)," Oftana said.

"Parang na-amaze ako na pwede pala yun kasi mostly sa mga matatangkad, mostly nasa ilalim (I was amazed that you could do that because mostly tall players are found inside [the paint])," he added.

Standing at 6'5", Oftana said Norwood's style helped him innovate his own gameplay in a way that made him more effective.

Oftana's efforts to improve his game boosted his transition from Season 94 to Season 95, with his numbers drastically increasing en route to his MVP performance.

In Season 94, Oftana only posted figures of 4.8 points and three boards. 

