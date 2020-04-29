Top prospect follows money to NBA's G-League

LOS ANGELES – Highly rated point guard Daishen Nix has backed out of an agreement to play college basketball at UCLA, choosing a place in the NBA's development G League instead, it was confirmed on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The G-League announced in a statement that Nevada high school senior Nix had followed the example set by star prospects Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd in opting to join the league's pathway program.

All three players are set to play on the G-League's select team, where they will command six-figure salaries while training and playing alongside NBA veterans.

Nix, 18, is reportedly set to earn $300,000 (277,089 euros) for his one-year contract. Green is reported to be earning $500,000 for his deal.

Those kind of numbers contrast sharply with college basketball, where athletes' earning power is strictly limited by the governing NCAA.

"I think it was the right thing for me because it was a family thing and a myself thing," Nix told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

"Playing in G League is basically getting me ready for the NBA Draft. It's just one step below the NBA."

The salaries now on offer to top prospects such as Nix, Green and Todd also act as a deterrent to overseas leagues looking to poach high school talent.

Players on the G League select team will be mentored by professional NBA coaches and players and will play exhibition games against G League teams.

Multiple reports have said the team could be based at the late Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy at Thousand Oaks, outside Los Angeles for the upcoming 2020-2021 seasons.