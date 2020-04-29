UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Top prospect follows money to NBA's G-League
(Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 12:03pm

LOS ANGELES – Highly rated point guard Daishen Nix has backed out of an agreement to play college basketball at UCLA, choosing a place in the NBA's development G League instead, it was confirmed on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The G-League announced in a statement that Nevada high school senior Nix had followed the example set by star prospects Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd in opting to join the league's pathway program.

All three players are set to play on the G-League's select team, where they will command six-figure salaries while training and playing alongside NBA veterans.

Nix, 18, is reportedly set to earn $300,000 (277,089 euros) for his one-year contract. Green is reported to be earning $500,000 for his deal.

Those kind of numbers contrast sharply with college basketball, where athletes' earning power is strictly limited by the governing NCAA.

"I think it was the right thing for me because it was a family thing and a myself thing," Nix told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

"Playing in G League is basically getting me ready for the NBA Draft. It's just one step below the NBA."

The salaries now on offer to top prospects such as Nix, Green and Todd also act as a deterrent to overseas leagues looking to poach high school talent.

Players on the G League select team will be mentored by professional NBA coaches and players and will play exhibition games against G League teams.

Multiple reports have said the team could be based at the late Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy at Thousand Oaks, outside Los Angeles for the upcoming 2020-2021 seasons.

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Who is Lolita Lymoura?
By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Olympiakos player development coach Mike Kalavros recently revealed that a legend in Greek women’s basketball is half-Filipina....
Sports
fbfb
Filipino MMA asserts dominance in ONE official rankings
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Team Lakay's Joshua Pacio was the highest-ranked among Filipinos, being the reigning strawweight champion.
Sports
fbfb
Manny-Floyd rematch to happen?
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
Premier Boxing Champions owner Al Haymon is supposedly convinced a rematch between super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny...
Sports
fbfb
Jordanian hoops legend upbeat on possible reunion with Alapag as coaches
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Now serving as coaches in different leagues, Sam Daghlas looks forward to reuniting with rival-turned-friend Jimmy Alapag...
Sports
fbfb
Top prospect follows money to NBA's G-League
2 hours ago
Highly rated point guard Daishen Nix has backed out of an agreement to play college basketball at UCLA, choosing a place in...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
53 minutes ago
Igorot heritage helps Team Lakay survive pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
Based in La Trinidad, Benguet, Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao and some of his best athletes boasted their culture of resiliency...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Sports documentaries to watch on Netflix during quarantine
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Philstar.com takes a look at some of the other sports documentaries available to Filipino fans on Netflix to quench their...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Boxing far from Pacquiao’s mind
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Amid the global lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Manny Pacquiao has pulled his punches so he could focus...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Casimero won’t leave Vegas
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero has been in the US for three months, moving from Miami to Las Vegas, and is...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Coaches to stand by PBA decision
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
While itching to return to action, PBA coaches understand the current situation, saying they have full trust in the pro league...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with