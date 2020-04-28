UAAP
Raymond Almazan of the Meralco Bolts
Meralco's Almazan nears recovery from knee injury
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco's Raymond Almazan said he's on track as he recovers from the knee injury he sustained back in the PBA Governors' Cup finals.

Almazan underwent surgery to repair sustained a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee after the previous season and is taking advantage of the current suspension of play to recuperate without actually missing games for the Bolts.

“Siguro nasa 90% na yung recovery ng tuhod ko,” Almazan updated The STAR.

He was expected to be out for at least the first five weeks of the Season 45 Philippine Cup, which because of the COVID-19 pandemic was eventually shelved last March 11.

“It (PBA hiatus) will help me a lot, especially sa recovery ng tuhod ko. Ang iintindihin ko na lang pagbalik, magpakundisyon at palakasin lalo yung tuhod,” said Almazan.

The PBA, which only staged one playdate in the new season, is awaiting the go-signal from the government before ordering teams back to practice and possibly resuming action.

But with President Duterte last Friday extending the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region to May 15, and the ban on mass gatherings still in effect, play stoppage will likely stretch, too. Commissioner Willie Marcial himself is not discounting the possibility of canceling the season if the lockdown and sports prohibition drag on.

In the meantime, the 6-foot-8 former Letran star said his focus is on rehabbing and strengthening the affected knee.

“Kailangan ko muna palakasin kasi iba pa rin yung workout sa labas ng bahay,” he said.

The Bolts expect Almazan, their mid-season trade acquisition from Rain or Shine last year, to be the difference maker in their Philippine Cup campaign. 

He averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 block in 29 games with Meralco last year and with him plugging the hole in the middle, the Bolts reached the championship series against Ginebra.  His unfortunate injury in Game 3, however, ultimately hastened the Bolts’ bid against the taller Gin Kings.

The Bolts, meanwhile, added one more quality big man to bolster their frontline in free agent Noy Baclao. Like Almazan, Baclao is currently on the road to recovery from the ruptured patellar tendon injury he sustained while playing for Alaska last year.

BOLTS MERALCO PBA RAYMOND ALMAZAN
