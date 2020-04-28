PFL eyes stringent health measures prior to league start

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines Football League intends to implement strict protocols before it opens its 2020 season, including possible COVID-19 testing for participants.

The PFL had twice pushed back its original mid-March inaugurals, moving it first to April 18 then to late May in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and Luzon-wide quarantine.

“Opening of the league will depend on the actual lifting of the Enhanced Community Quarantine and no health or governmental regulations prohibiting professional sporting activities,” Philippine Football Federation president Nonong Araneta told The STAR.

If and when the government eventually gives the go signal for sports activities, the PFL said it will make sure safety nets are in place first.

“The PFL will strive to have all players, team officials and match officials undergo COVID-19 testing before the start of the league,” said Araneta.

Health protocols at the playing stadium will be put up.

“Matches will be under closed stadium mode — no spectators — until it is safe to have spectators and with physical or social distancing rule being observed,” said Araneta.

He added that “temperature reading for all participants and provision of disinfectants will be made during matches.”

The PFL is looking forward to a grand fourth season, especially with airline giant Qatar Airways on board as title sponsor.

Six clubs led by titlist Ceres Negros FC will duke it out for the crown and a spot to the group stage of the 2012 AFC Champions League.