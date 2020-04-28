Jordanian hoops legend upbeat on possible reunion with Alapag as coaches

MANILA, Philippines – Now serving as coaches in different leagues, Sam Daghlas looks forward to reuniting with rival-turned-friend Jimmy Alapag following their epic battles in various Asian tournaments.

The 40-year-old Jordanian legend currently serves as assistant coach of the Houston Rockets-affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA G-League while the 42-year-old Filipino great mentors the Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League, making their reunion possible down the road.

For Daghles, who considers Alapag as one of his toughest match-ups ever, that could mean either as opponents or allies on the same bench in the near future.

“To the people that don't know, Jimmy and I are great friends. We're like brothers. We played against each other a lot throughout our playing career and he did amazing things for his country. We always battled on the national team level,” said Daghlas in a FIBA Asia interview.

“It's nice to see both of us in the coaching route, and I told him, hopefully, one day, we'll both be in the same place where our goal is set with either both of us together, or we'll both be facing each other once again.”

Daghlas and Alapag epitomized the point guard positions in the Asian scene this Millenium, pitting Jordan and the Philippines into incomparable battles particularly in the FIBA Asia Championships and the Asian Games.

They could have also been teammates in 2015 when Daghlas joined Talk ‘N Text as Asian import in the PAB Governors’ Cup, months after Alapag’s retirement.

Daghlas also served as Jordan national team mentor from 2016 to 2018, when Alapag was an assistant for the Gilas Pilipinas.

Apart from going up against Alapag, Daghlas said playing the Philippines enjoying homecourt with its passionate fans anywhere in the world was one of the memories he will forever treasure.

“The Philippines was one of my most favorite countries that I played in. I was always a fan of PBA basketball, especially their fans, and how much love and passion they have. I've always loved their nature and loved their brand, I had the opportunity to play, and I jumped on it,” said Daghlas who towed Jordan to the 2010 FIBA World Cup.

Lastly, Daghlas admitted that he would love to play under Alapag, who already served as Sacramento Kings deputy in the NBA Summer League and ABL champion coach, if he could turn back the hands of time to their prime years.

“I would sweetly enjoy it. That would be fun. Jimmy's going to be a fantastic coach; he's on his way to do great things,” concluded Daghlas who also named Alapag to his All-Time Asian Five with Iran’s Hamed Haddadi and Samad Nikkhah Bahrami, Jordan’s Zaid Abbas and Lebanons’ Fadi El Khatib.