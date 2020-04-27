June Mar Fajardo donates jersey to Sisi Rondina's auction for frontliners 

MANILA, Philippines – Sisi Rondina got a giant reinforcement from "The Kraken" June Mar Fajardo for her jersey auction campaign aimed to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic frontliners in their hometown Cebu.

It’s a perfect assist from the reigning six-time PBA MVP to the former UAAP MVP as they formed a solid Cebu tandem particularly for the benefit of Barangay Luz in Cebu City, which has been on lockdown since last week with a growing list of COVID-19 cases there.

Fajardo’s famed no. 15 San Miguel jersey became officially available for bidding over the weekend. Starting bid is at P1, 500 until Wednesday before midnight.

Kim Chiu, a fellow Cebu-native, also joined Rondina’s cause by donating her no. 16 Star Magic All-Star Game jersey. The celebrity portrayed the character of Rondina last year in a TV drama anthology series.

Rondina, who copped a bronze medal with Bernadeth Pons in the SEA Games beach volleyball last year, is also auctioning her no. 16 UST jersey.

The jerseys of Fajardo, Rondina and Chiu were the latest items on Rondina’s online jersey auction drive launched last week.

Jaja Santiago, Rem Palma, John Vic De Guzman, Jude Garcia and Pons also threw in help while Santo Tomas cagers Zach Huang, Rhenz Abando and Mark Nonoy with volleybelles Ysa Jimenez, Alina Bicar, Dimdim Pacres, Eya Laure, Maji Mangulabnan, Rica Jane Rivera, Milena Alessandrini, Imee Hernandez came in at full force to backstop Rondina.

Apart from the jersey auctions, Rondina also launched an online donation drive that has already reached nearly P100, 000. All proceeds of her cause will be used to buy medical supplies and PPEs for the Barangay Luz frontliners.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who donated and joined our auction. May God bless you and your family more. We still have a few more jerseys for auctioning so please stay tuned,” Rondina said.