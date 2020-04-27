UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
June Mar Fajardo
STAR/File
June Mar Fajardo donates jersey to Sisi Rondina's auction for frontliners 
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2020 - 1:42pm

MANILA, Philippines – Sisi Rondina got a giant reinforcement from "The Kraken" June Mar Fajardo for her jersey auction campaign aimed to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic frontliners in their hometown Cebu.

It’s a perfect assist from the reigning six-time PBA MVP to the former UAAP MVP as they formed a solid Cebu tandem particularly for the benefit of Barangay Luz in Cebu City, which has been on lockdown since last week with a growing list of COVID-19 cases there.

Fajardo’s famed no. 15 San Miguel jersey became officially available for bidding over the weekend. Starting bid is at P1, 500 until Wednesday before midnight.

Kim Chiu, a fellow Cebu-native, also joined Rondina’s cause by donating her no. 16 Star Magic All-Star Game jersey. The celebrity portrayed the character of Rondina last year in a TV drama anthology series.

Rondina, who copped a bronze medal with Bernadeth Pons in the SEA Games beach volleyball last year, is also auctioning her no. 16 UST jersey.

The jerseys of Fajardo, Rondina and Chiu were the latest items on Rondina’s online jersey auction drive launched last week.

Jaja Santiago, Rem Palma, John Vic De Guzman, Jude Garcia and Pons also threw in help while Santo Tomas cagers Zach Huang, Rhenz Abando and Mark Nonoy with volleybelles Ysa Jimenez, Alina Bicar, Dimdim Pacres, Eya Laure, Maji Mangulabnan, Rica Jane Rivera, Milena Alessandrini, Imee Hernandez came in at full force to backstop Rondina.

Apart from the jersey auctions, Rondina also launched an online donation drive that has already reached nearly P100, 000. All proceeds of her cause will be used to buy medical supplies and PPEs for the Barangay Luz frontliners.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who donated and joined our auction. May God bless you and your family more. We still have a few more jerseys for auctioning so please stay tuned,” Rondina said.

JUNE MAR FAJARDO SISI RONDINA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mayweather going broke?
By Abac Cordero | 2 days ago
True or false, word is out that retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. is running out of cash.
Sports
fbfb
Manny-Floyd rematch to happen?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Premier Boxing Champions owner Al Haymon is supposedly convinced a rematch between super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny...
Sports
fbfb
Jia Morado raises P1M worth of medical supplies
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Together with partner Miguel de Guzman, Morado raised more than Php 1 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPEs),...
Sports
fbfb
Voigt available for Gilas
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The man who coached Angola to an 84-81 overtime win over the Philippines at the FIBA World Cup in Foshan, China, last year...
Sports
fbfb
Bayno left heart in Manila
By Joaquin Henson | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Indiana Pacers assistant coach Bill Bayno said the other day his love affair with the Philippines over a three-year period was a highlight in his basketball career and if ever there’s a book on his basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
29 minutes ago
Petro Gazz' Grethcel Soltones: Spreading her wings
By Rick Olivares | 29 minutes ago
For Grethcel Soltones, change began right before the lockdown and it has given her pause to reflect on her life’s ...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Cignal's Jovelyn Gonzaga relishes Army role in battle vs COVID-19
1 hour ago
It is one noble thing to be a model volleyball player. It is another to be a dedicated military personnel. And yet for Jovelyn...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Live' and slightly dangerous, stars on their sofas compete for fans
2 hours ago
Across social media, sports stars denied the chance to play in front of a crowd are increasingly going "live" in sometimes...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Why Manny for Eumir
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Olympic middleweight boxing qualifier Eumir Marcial is seriously considering to turn pro before the Tokyo Games but promised...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Young Alido eager to nail maiden win
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
Able to stay fit and in shape with home practice in this time of extended lockdown, Ira Alido admits it’s a different...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with