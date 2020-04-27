Cignal's Jovelyn Gonzaga relishes Army role in battle vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – It is one noble thing to be a model volleyball player. It is another to be a dedicated military personnel.

And yet for Jovelyn Gonzaga, being both is a power and a responsibility she has fully embraced amidst the continuous Enhanced Community Quarantine brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A superstar volleybelle for Cignal HD Spikers in the Philippine Superliga and a member of the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the Southeast Asian Games last year, the 28-year-old Gonzaga stepped outside the taraflex for the meantime to serve an equally important duty as a corporal of the Philippine Army in light of these difficult times.

“Serving the country since a kid has always been my dream. Then, after witnessing my sister taking CAT, I suddenly fell in love with being a soldier too. From there on, I’ve been determined to reach those two dreams,” Gonzaga told The STAR in an exclusive online interview.

The PSL, which just kicked off its Grand Prix Conference has been indefinitely suspended along with other local and international sports due to the pandemic, making Gonzaga fully available for her national duties.

Though she is still managing to have sports cross-training inside Fort Bonifacio, the lefty spiker focuses more of her time working daylong duties and helping the military frontliners starting at 5 a.m., which has been her daily routine since the crisis last began last March 15.

And as unyielding and exhausting the process is, getting drained or feeling like it is not an option for her who started as just a small girl with big dreams in Western Visayas before being a bonafide Army woman and one of the nation’s top volleyball players.

“I will never get tired for I am inspired in what I do and I’m happy where I am now. It’s a difficult process. In volleyball, I’m blessed and grateful to thrive as the only player outside the UAAP and the NCAA,” added the Central Philippine University standout.

“In Army, it’s a whole new challenge physically, mentally and emotionally. There’s the rigid training, then the real battle outside.”

Asked what keeping her motivated in juggling two responsibilities since becoming enlisted personnel in 2012, Gonzaga could only look away down South and smile to think of her family in Guimaras, who are fortunately safe from the crisis with still zero cases there as of now.

“I make sure to be in touch with them every day through video call. Others are lucky to be with their families in these times. For us army women, it’s always duty first,” she added as she is joined by Ging Balse, Joanne Bunag and Honey Royse Tubino as fellow military athletes.

Known as "Bionic Ilongga", Gonzaga was a multiple MVP and Finals MVP both for Shakey’s V-League (now PVL) and the PSL, a national team veteran and a family woman.

But now, more than ever, she’s an army corporal epitomizing the power and responsibility that came with it to assure a better and safer lives for the Filipinos after this crisis in the near future.

And for that, she's a real MVP.