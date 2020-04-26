Jimmy Alapag preaches work ethic as key to basketball greatness

MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Alapag underwent many challenges in his journey to basketball greatness.

After struggling to find stable playing time during his high school years, Alapag ended up still striving.

It eventually paid off for the 42-year-old Alapag, with his game flourishing for decades after his stint in high school.

From his success in the PBA to a good run with the national team, Alapag has found success in almost every aspect of his career.

Now, with the cager hanging up his jersey in favor of coaching, the "Mighty Mouse" revealed the secret to his success was the daily grind.

Speaking to UAAP and NCAA point guards in GOAT Academy's GOAT sessions, Alapag reminded the young guns to keep this in mind.

"The game of basketball doesn't cheat a great work ethic, it never does," Alapag told Ateneo's SJ Belangel, San Sebastian's RK Ilagan, DLSU's Aljun Melecio and Perpetual Help's Laurenz Victoria.

Preaching hard work, Alapag told the collegiate players to always improve on their skills — being the first one in and the last one out during practices.

Alapag did this himself during the length of his career and he encouraged the players to do the same.

"He convinced me to just keep working... stay focused and I decided not to quit," Alapag said, narrating how his high school coach had convinced him to stick with his work ethic.

With his role now as a mentor for ASEAN Basketball League team Alab Pilipinas, Alapag hopes to share the same message — and to younger cagers as well through programs like the GOAT sessions.