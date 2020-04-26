UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine chess body making progress vs online cheaters
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 26, 2020 - 1:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Chess Federation of the Philippines is starting to win its fight against cheats because of the strict measures it has implemented for weeks now since Filipinos flocked to online chess due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCFP has already banned several local woodpushers for three months, including some minors caught using computer assistance in the past editions of the Philippine Bullet Championship and tournaments organized by FIDE or the world chess governing body.

A repeat offense will mean more severe sanctions.

And NCFP executive director Cliburn Orbe said they would apply more measures to combat cheating.

“The Grand Finals, which will be double-round robin, must be conducted after the lockdown because we need arbiters to watch each finalist,” said Orbe. “If they’re in the US, cameras will be required to look at the monitor the screen of the player.”

While cheating isn’t tolerated anymore, there were still some who continue to cheat, including one in Saturday night’s Rising Phoenix International 7 Arena where a lichess account of a player, a minor who used a pen name, was closed after finishing third behind eventual winner FIDE Master Arden Reyes and runner-up Grandmaster Joey Antonio.

Meanwhile, International Master Paulo Bersamina edged FM Arden Reyes via tiebreaker to claim his second straight title in the sixth leg of the Philippine Bullet Championship over the weekend.

Reyes slipped to second while FM Sander Severino third.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mayweather going broke?
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
True or false, word is out that retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. is running out of cash.
Sports
fbfb
Jia Morado raises P1M worth of medical supplies
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Together with partner Miguel de Guzman, Morado raised more than Php 1 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPEs),...
Sports
fbfb
Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. weighs in on Fil-Am Jalen Green's G League signing
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Jackson Jr., who was drafted fourth overall in the 2018 NBA draft after spending a year in college with Michigan State, said...
Sports
fbfb
Mr. Excitement clipping Showtime
By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
More than being a high first-round pick by the Washington Bullets in 1980 and a fellow Chicago Bulls neophyte with Michael...
Sports
fbfb
Jimmy Alapag recalls early struggles in basketball
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Talking to UAAP and NCAA point guard's via Zoom in GOAT Academy's GOAT Sessions, Alapag shared his experience in high school...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippine chess body making progress vs online cheaters
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The NCFP has already banned several local woodpushers for three months, including some minors caught using computer assistance...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
NBA to reopen practice facilities in some states beginning May
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
However, the league's move on opening practice facilities does not mean the season will be coming back any time soon.
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Carlsen paces Online Invitational
By Edgar De Castro | 14 hours ago
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen registered his fourth straight victory to take a three-point lead at the Carlsen Online Invitational,...
Sports
fbfb
PAGCOR contribution to PSC continues
By Joey Villar | April 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. said it has turned over to the Philippine Sports Commission its monthly allocation for February and March, ensuring there will be money for all national athletes and coaches...
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Athletes warned against doping
April 26, 2020 - 12:00am
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has warned any athletes tempted to use doping substances during the coronavirus pandemic, when drugs testing is proving more difficult, that they “will get caught.&...
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with