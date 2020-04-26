Philippine chess body making progress vs online cheaters

MANILA, Philippines — The National Chess Federation of the Philippines is starting to win its fight against cheats because of the strict measures it has implemented for weeks now since Filipinos flocked to online chess due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCFP has already banned several local woodpushers for three months, including some minors caught using computer assistance in the past editions of the Philippine Bullet Championship and tournaments organized by FIDE or the world chess governing body.

A repeat offense will mean more severe sanctions.

And NCFP executive director Cliburn Orbe said they would apply more measures to combat cheating.

“The Grand Finals, which will be double-round robin, must be conducted after the lockdown because we need arbiters to watch each finalist,” said Orbe. “If they’re in the US, cameras will be required to look at the monitor the screen of the player.”

While cheating isn’t tolerated anymore, there were still some who continue to cheat, including one in Saturday night’s Rising Phoenix International 7 Arena where a lichess account of a player, a minor who used a pen name, was closed after finishing third behind eventual winner FIDE Master Arden Reyes and runner-up Grandmaster Joey Antonio.

Meanwhile, International Master Paulo Bersamina edged FM Arden Reyes via tiebreaker to claim his second straight title in the sixth leg of the Philippine Bullet Championship over the weekend.

Reyes slipped to second while FM Sander Severino third.