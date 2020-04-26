Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. weighs in on Fil-Am Jalen Green's G League signing

MANILA, Philippines — Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. shared his thoughts on Filipino-American Jalen Green forgoing college basketball for the NBA G League.

Green, who announced his decision to join the G League select program earlier this month, was listed as the No. 1 recruit on ESPN's top prospects out of high school.

Jackson Jr., who was drafted fourth overall in the 2018 NBA draft after spending a year in college with Michigan State, said that Green's decision only proved that players have options.

"He is a talented player," Jackson Jr. said of Green, who has Filipino heritage on his mother's side.

"You have to explore all of your options when you are coming out of high school... That is something that made sense to him," he added.

The NBA G League select program will have players like Green, and possibly 7'2" Kai Sotto, undergo a yearlong development program where the G League will oversee intense training and skill developments.

The training regimen, accompanied by exposure to top players in the G League, national team players of other countries and NBA academies around the world will surely be helpful to Green's NBA dreams.

Jackson Jr. speculated that Green's decision may have come after seeing other players out of high school opt out of the traditional path to an NCAA college.

"I think he has seen other players do it and it worked out," Jackson Jr. said in a conference call.

"You've seen Melo [Ball] do it and there are a lot of similarities... I think if it is good for him (Green) and his family, then more power to you honestly," he added.

Jackson Jr. was named to the NBA All-Rookie team in 2018 and is on track to enter the playoffs with the Grizzlies this 2019-2020 season should the league resume play.

It was earlier announced that the NBA would be opening training facilities in select cities and states in the US where stay-at-home orders have been relaxed.

However, it remains unclear when the league can resume play or if it will return to the court at all, at least for the rest of the 2019-2020 season.