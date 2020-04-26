NBA to reopen practice facilities in some states beginning May

MANILA, Philippines — Some NBA teams will be able to go back to their practice facilities beginning May, with some cities and states easing stay-at-home orders.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, teams will be allowed to make facilities open to players on a voluntary basis for individual work, but larger group workouts will still not be allowed.

Sources: Teams will be allowed to make facilities open to players on a voluntary basis for individual work, but larger group workouts will still be prohibited. In NBA markets that aren't loosening restrictions, league plans to work w/ teams on other arrangements for players. https://t.co/yZSKsXedW1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the NBA is planning to arrange workarounds with the teams in areas who aren't loosening restrictions yet.

However, the league's move on opening practice facilities does not mean the season will be coming back any time soon.

NBA's decision on opening practice facilities to players in markets where governments may be loosening stay-at-home orders doesn't mean a resumption of season is imminent. The NBA is still unsure on if/when it can play again. But getting players safely into gyms was a priority. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020

According to Wojnarowski, the NBA is still unsure on if or when it can play again.

One of the states in the US loosening stay at home orders is Georgia, where certain businesses are opening -- including gyms.

ESPN reports that some plyers are asking their organizations if they should consider traveling to Georgia to find a way to play.

Earlier this week, NBA Players Association President Chris Paul said that players would need "weeks of preparation" should the league resume play since not all players have training facilities available to them at the moment.