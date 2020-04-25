Dickel says beefed-up TNT KaTropa still have lots to prove

MANILA, Philippines — The resumption of Philippine Cup may still be in the clouds, but hopes are high for the TNT KaTropa once the PBA gets back in action after the Enhanced Community Quarantine brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With solid additions from the off-season led by Poy Erram that beefed-up their intact core, the KaTropa were seen as one of the league’s top bets this season along with San Miguel, Ginebra and Magnolia before the PBA put the games on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

But that remains to be seen, consultant Mark Dickel warned, as he stays low key on their bids this 45th season after failing to translate their good campaign last year to at least a single championship.

Bannered by national team stalwarts Jayson Castro, RR Pogoy and Troy Rosario, TNT indeed topped the overall win column last year with an impressive 25-8 campaign in elimination rounds of the three conferences.

San Miguel, which won the All-Filipino Conference and Commissioner’s Cup bled for 20-13 mark while Governors’ Cup king Ginebra came in at second with 21-12 slate.

“There is an expectation on TNT that we should win. (But) being the favorites means nothing,” Dickel told The STAR. “We have won more games last year than any team in the PBA but we have not won championships.”

This year, the sky’s the limit for TNT with 6-foot-8 slotman Erram expected to provide a world of difference along with young forward Lervin Flores and veteran guard Simon Enciso, whom they acquired from free-agency and trade, respectively.

They also signed dazzling rookies Val Chauca from Adamson and La Salle’s Kib Montalbo.

“We’re really happy with the additions we made both through draft and trades. We’re excited for when the season starts,” added Dickel, whose wards have been ordered to maintain individual workouts and report once in a while through online video messaging apps Viber and Zoom.

As for his personal preparations, the Kiwi-Australian mentor has been busy with film reviews and clinics from different leagues such as PBA, NBA and even Euroleague to make him ready for the PBA resumption.

“Just trying to learn more,” concluded Dickel, who also serves as Gilas Pilipinas interim mentor for the postponed FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.