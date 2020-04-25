UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jimmy Alapag recalls early struggles in basketball
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 25, 2020 - 2:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — After a long and decorated career in the PBA and with the national team, Jimmy Alapag has become a household name in Philippine basketball.

But before his success on the hardcourt, the Alab Pilipinas head coach had to endure a lot of struggles in the early days of his career.

Talking to UAAP and NCAA point guard's via Zoom in GOAT Academy's GOAT Sessions, Alapag shared his experience in high school where he almost gave up the game.

Standing at only 4'9" in his freshman year, Alapag struggled to find any playing time with the varsity team.

"In high school, status is important. Lahat ng kaibigan ko [said] Oh man, Jimmy you're on the varisty team and you're only a freshman... all of a sudden, nagstart yung game, I'm not playing," Alapag narrated to Ateneo's SJ Belangel, DLSU's Aljun Melecion, San Sebastian's RK Ilagan and Mapua's Laurenz Victoria.

Alapag shared his frustration over not getting any minutes, saying he was always the hardest worker on the team — practicing day in and day out.

"It had gotten to a point where yung crowd sa high school games namin, sigawan sila put Jimmy in the game when we were down twenty points or up twenty points," Alapag said.

"That's not cool right? It becomes embarassing," he added.

He said that the experiences almost made him want to quit basketball during his second year with the team.

"I told my high school coach I just wanna say, salamat for the opportunity... pero hindi kaya," he said.

"I was literally at the point [where] I had lahat ng gamit ko, all my practice jerseys, my game jerseys I had it ready to give to my coach and quit... [but] I went and had a long talk sa head coach namin, we spoke for about two hours and he convinced me just keep working," he added.

Alapag's persistence paid off in the long run, with the 42-year-old having a long and vibrant career in Philippine basketball highlighted with a stint with the national team.

The former Gilas Pilipinas mainstay shared his experience to serve as motivation for collegiate players and preached that hard work always paid off.

If the Filipino "Mighty Mouse" had given up the sport in his early years, Philippine basketball may not be the same as it is today.

BASKETBALL NCAA PBA UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mayweather going broke?
By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
True or false, word is out that retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. is running out of cash.
Sports
fbfb
'I don't feel like he's gone': Jordan Clarkson reflects on Kobe's death
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Clarkson, who was with Bryant in the Lakers from 2014 to the latter's retirement in 2016, spoke out in the Uninterrupted podcast...
Sports
fbfb
MVP: We’ll be better
By Olmin Leyba | 12 days ago
Reflecting on Easter amid the coronavirus pandemic, PLDT chairman and sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan stressed there’s...
Sports
fbfb
Was he part of Bulls cocaine circus?
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
When the great Michael Jordan kickstarted his legendary NBA career with the Chicago Bulls in 1984, he had one teammate who...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Ecuadorian netter turns to sporting greats for motivation amid lockdown
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Fernandez, a 17-year-old born to a Filipino mother, is based in Canada and is currently using her time off to learn the lives...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
49 minutes ago
Dickel says beefed-up TNT KaTropa still have lots to prove
By John Bryan Ulanday | 49 minutes ago
The resumption of Philippine Cup may still be in the clouds, but hopes are high for the TNT KaTropa once the PBA gets back...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
NBA players, coaches weigh in on possible season return
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With the season stoppage having lasted more than a month now and uncertainty still looming on whether or not the 2019-2020...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Vargas to Marcial: Consider best for Tokyo dream
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Ricky Vargas yesterday said he expects Olympic qualifier Eumir...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Mr. Excitement clipping Showtime
By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
More than being a high first-round pick by the Washington Bullets in 1980 and a fellow Chicago Bulls neophyte with Michael...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Wong hopes for wushu inclusion in Olympics
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
SEA Games triple gold medalist Agatha Wong yesterday pitched for wushu to be included in the Olympics with the International...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with