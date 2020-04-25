Fil-Ecuadorian netter turns to sporting greats for motivation amid lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Ecuadorian tennis player Leylah Annie Fernandez is using her free time during quarantine studying sporting greats.

Fernandez, a 17-year-old born to a Filipino mother, is based in Canada and is currently using her time off to learn the lives of some of sports' greatest athletes.

Aiming to have a championship mindset like Lionel Messi, Mike Tyson, Pele and Isiah Thomas, Fernandez is doing her research on the legends' lives.

"I want to earn my place on the Tour and be considered a champion," Fernandes told ITF Tennis.

"My father [and coach Jorge Fernandez] insists I study players from different sports in order to understand that my stature is perfect for my personality and skills. I look into their creativity, uniqueness, use of angles, speed, aggressive defennse and the fluidity of their movements," she added.

Prior to season stoppage due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Fernandez improved by almost a 100 places in her world ranking.

She reached the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in the opening months of her 2020 campaign and saw a signifant leap in her rankings.

She is now ranked 118th in the ITF World Rankings.

Fernandez hopes that when the tennis season goes back into swing following the pandemic, she will be able to pick up where she left off.

"Just answering these questions makes me relive the last few months all over again," she said.

"Hopefully when the season picks up again, I will continue to have great results."