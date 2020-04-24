UAAP
Joshua Pacio
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Team Lakay's Pacio turns to faith amid virus pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 3:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio is clinging to his faith while dealing with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Stuck in quarantine with his Team Lakay stablemates in Baguio City, Pacio is working on strengthening his relationship with God.

"The important thing for me in this kind of situation is praying to God," Pacio said through ONE Championship.

"He is the only one who knows what's going to happen, trusting in God in this kind of situation is important and of course, we should trust Him not only in these situations but in good times or bad," he said.

Pacio and the rest of his stablemates are not able to train in their gym in the province of Benguet, but continue to train individually at home.

He says Team Lakay's past experiences with lacking equipment has left him well-versed in dealing with those conditions.

"In the past years, we were lacking training equipment in the gym. This is not new to us, so we find ways to stay sharp," he said.

With their schedule of activities put on hold due to the pandemic, Pacio is also leaning on his fellow Team Lakay fighters to keep himself motivated.

"My teammates inspire me every day, they are the reason why I'm a champion," the 24-year-old said.

Left to himself during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), apart from teammate Kevin Belingon who happens to live in the same barangay as him, Pacio also finds companionship in his furry friend.

"Actually, this pandemic taught me more on how to bond with my dog. And my dog is fat so I need to go run or jog with her," Pacio said.

While Pacio doesn't have a bout booked any time soon, he and the rest of the members of Team Lakay are keeping themselves sharp and healthy amid the health crisis.

