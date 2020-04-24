UAAP
Chie Saet of the Petro Gazz Angels
Life during lockdown for Petro Gazz Angels' Chie Saet
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 4:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — With the Luzon-wide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic on its 40th day, we spoke to the Petro Gazz Angels’ setter Chie Saet about her personal challenges brought about by the virus and the quarantine.

“It’s really frightening,” admitted the setter of the effects of the virus that has shut down the entire world. “It isn’t an enemy one can see. Almost on a daily basis, people get infected or even pass away due to its effects. Furthermore, a lot of people are affected from the disruption of their work and routine. Even access to food and other basic necessities is difficult. For those struggling to make ends meet before the lockdown, it must be doubly difficult for them to put food on the table or to keep themselves or their families safe.”

Saet, who has won UAAP women’s volleyball titles with La Salle and in the Premier Volleyball League with Petro Gazz, also bared that watching or following the news reports has been difficult. It is something she can only describe in the vernacular as “nakakadurog ng puso.”

“Although a lot of people help out, you wonder if we as a people can do better to helping in the flat line of the virus,” Saet said of those who have disregarded staying home and go out as if nothing is happening. “Our officials, police, and military have non-stop told people to stay home if you aren’t buying food and other basic needs. Unfortunately, not everyone pays attention. Marami ang matitigas ang ulo.”

Saet, who lives in Sampaloc, Manila, also brushed upon the “hard lockdown” as prescribed by mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno. “Since yesterday, April 23, Thursday, we have been on hard lockdown since Manila has the most number of Covid-19 patients. Upon checking my Twitter account today, I saw that some residents were caught by the police for violating the curfew and the lockdown rules? Frustrating, isn’t it?”

“I think people should take this lockdown and the safety guidelines very seriously,” added Chie. “If this goes on longer, more people will be affected not only by the virus but also by lack of food and or even the possibility of losing their jobs. It isn’t like a sickness that affects one individual. A lot of people are placed at risk.”

In the meantime, Saet and the rest of her Petro Gazz teammates make use of the time to attend to “homework” as prescribed by their coaches. “We have our workouts that we have to do religiously,” said Saet. “And this also gives me time to take care of my kids.”

She summed up her learnings through this most difficult time, “For me, the biggest learning during this lockdown is giving importance to people’s lives. Even if we might not be well-off financially, we can do our part by giving simple things to the poor or simply by staying home. We simply cannot pray for things to get better. We all have to do our part.”

