Call of Duty: Mobile will be hosting a tournament starting April 30th (May 1 in Manila)
Garena/Call of Duty: Mobile
Amid lockdown, Call of Duty: Mobile gets esports tourney
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 10:23am

MANILA, Philippines — With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic putting the entire sports world on hold, many fans have been turning to esports.

Call of Duty: Mobile, which is available free for both Apple and Android users, will be getting its own tournament with $1 million in prizes up for grabs.

Activision revealed the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament, which will kick off on April 30 (May 1, Manila time) with the qualifiers and will run until May 24 (May 25 here).

Prizes include both cash and in-game cosmetics.

The mobile game became a breakout hit last year, racking up a staggering 100 million downloads in its first week of availability.

Players ranked Veteran or higher in the game may participate in the tournament.

With the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) extended until May 15 in some parts of Luzon, many are turning to online gaming as a pastime while stuck at home.

